S&P 500 is up 30% since R. Kiyosaki ‘biggest stock market crash in history’ prediction

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 17:45
The author of Rich Dad Poor Dad,  Robert Kiyosaki, is no stranger to dire predictions. On April 4, 2025, he took to X to warn of “the biggest stock market crash in history” and declared that the U.S. was already in recession and likely heading into a depression. 

His warning, in line with decades of bearish outlooks, emphasized that traditional Wall Street assets like stocks, bonds, and mutual funds were about to wipe out millions of investors, particularly Baby Boomers who, he said, were “running out of runway.”

At the time of his post, the S&P 500 stood at 5,074 points, reflecting a sharp pullback from its early-year levels. Yet, contrary to Kiyosaki’s dramatic call, the index staged a powerful rebound. By September 23, 2025, the benchmark closed at 6,656 points, up 31% since his warning and 13.43% year-to-date.

S&P 500 price since April 4. Source: Google Finance

Kiyosaki reiterated his long-standing mantra that investors should look beyond “fake paper assets” and instead allocate to what he calls “real money”: gold, silver, and Bitcoin (BTC). His reasoning is rooted in expectations that the Federal Reserve and U.S. Treasury would resort to aggressive money printing, fueling inflation and eroding the value of the dollar.

Kiyosaki-inspired portfolio is up 37% in 2025

Ironically, 2025 has seen both narratives partially validated. While U.S. equities have surged back to record territory, gold has also hit fresh all-time highs, silver is enjoying its strongest rally in more than a decade, and Bitcoin has reclaimed new peaks. 

An investor who stuck with the S&P 500 this year is up more than 13%, but one who followed Kiyosaki’s preferred allocation to gold, silver, and Bitcoin would be sitting on gains of nearly 40%.

Source: https://finbold.com/sp-500-is-up-30-since-r-kiyosaki-biggest-stock-market-crash-in-history-prediction/

