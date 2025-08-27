Sabalenka’s Custom Diamonds, Sinner’s New Gucci Bag And Rublev’s $180K Watch

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 00:32
Topline

The world’s top tennis players are battling it out on the court in the first round of singles competitions at the U.S. open, with some sporting high-dollar luxury watches and custom diamond jewelry worth tens of thousands of dollars.

Jessica Pegula wears the DB28xs Starry Seas watch from Swiss watch brand De Bethune during the U.S. Open on Aug. 24, 2025.

Getty Images

Key Facts

Men’s No. 15 Andrey Rublev, who switched watch sponsors from Bvlgari to Vanguart this year, wore what looked to be the same $180,000 titanium Orb watch he debuted at Wimbledon earlier this year to win his Monday match against Dino Prižmić.

Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, women’s No. 12, played her match Monday while wearing the $24,000, Spirit of Big Bang Steel Pavé diamond watch from the brand Hublot (which also sponsors Novak Djokovic).

Women’s No. 6 Madison Keys is jewelry brand Brilliant Earth’s first ever athlete partner and she played while wearing a $1,350 gold medallion necklace named for her that features a four-leaf clover on one side, with nine diamonds along the outer edge, and embossed charms of a horseshoe, sun, moon, heart and key on the other side.

Aryna Sabalenka, the No. 1 women’s tennis player in the world, won her first match wearing a slew of custom diamond jewels made to commemorate her eighth U.S. Open.

Her gold jewelry, all from the brand Material Good, included a choker necklace with eight pear-cut stones (seven white diamonds and one imperial topaz), a tourmaline necklace with eight small diamonds and a pair of drop earrings, each with eight diamonds.

Sabalenka’s jewelry was custom made, so an exact retail price isn’t available, but similar pieces from Material Good sell for between $2,800 and $13,400.

Jessica Pegula, women’s No. 4 and daughter of oil billionaire Terrence Pegula, played mixed doubles last week and the first round of the singles tournament Sunday while wearing the roughly $90,000 DB28xs Starry Seas watch from Swiss watch brand De Bethune.

The same brand sponsors American player Tommy Paul, who will wear the $90,000 DB28xs Steel Wheels when he plays Tuesday, and Emma Navarro, daughter of billionaire Ben Navarro and the No. 11-ranked player, , wore the same watch as Pegula Sunday.

Italian Andrea Vavassori, who won the U.S. Open mixed doubles title with his partner Sara Errani last Wednesday, wore a Gerald Charles Maestro GC Sport watch in Royal Blue, which retails for $18,000, to receive the trophy.

No. 1 Jannik Sinner, a Gucci global brand ambassador, has been photographed with their new, $2,150 duffle bag made in the U.S. open colors (yellow and blue) and is expected to sport it at this year’s tournament when he debuts Tuesday.

Madison Keys on Day Two of the 2025 U.S. Open on Aug. 25, 2025.

Getty Images

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine on Aug. 25, 2025.

Getty Images

Aryna Sabalenka wore custom diamond necklaces and earrings from Material Good in her first singles match of the U.S. Open against Rebeka Masarova on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025.

Getty Images

Jessica Pegula wears the DB28xs Starry Seas watch from Swiss watch brand De Bethune during the U.S. Open on Aug. 24, 2025.

Getty Images

Emma Navarro wears the DB28xs Starry Seas.

Getty Images

Jannik Sinner with a $2,150 Gucci duffle bag made in the U.S. open colors.

Gucci

Which Watch Brands Sponsor U.s. Open Tennis Players?

Almost every top tennis player has a contract with one luxury watch brand or another, and will likely be seen wearing high-dollar timepieces during the tournament. Sabalenka who is sponsored by Audemars Piguet, wore a $91,300 Royal Oak Offshore Selfwinding Chronograph last week while promoting her new “Drinks On Us” campaign with Dobel Tequila. Sinner is sponsored by Rolex, as are seven of the top 10 men and women’s players. Sinner wore a Rolex Daytona worth almost $40,000 after winning Wimbledon in July and, when he won the U.S. Open last year, wore a Rolex GMT Master II ‘Root Beer’ that retails for $18,000. When Sabalenka won the U.S. Open last year, she collected her trophy wearing a pink gold watch from Piguet’s Royal Oak Offshore collection set with 32 baguette-cut rainbow gemstones, which retails for $114,000. At last week’s Cincinnati Open, champion Carlos Alcaraz hoisted his trophy while wearing a $38,000 Rolex Cosmograph Daytona “Tiffany” watch with a Tiffany-blue dial. Men’s No. 3 player Alexander Zverev is sponsored by Richard Mille and collaborated with the brand in 2018 to create the RM 67-02, an ultra-light automatic watch designed for athletes in the colors of the German flag. It sells for about $350,000.

How Expensive Can The Tennis Players’ Watches Get?

Very. Rafael Nadal, who retired last year, wore multiple $1 million Richard Mille watches during his time in the sport. Nadal and the brand collaborated over the years to make 10 different watches including the $1.05 million RM 27-04 he wore to win the 2020 French Open and 2022 Australian Open. At the 2024 French Open, he wore the RM27-05 manual winding flying tourbillon, valued at $1.1 million. Today, those watches sell for between $2 million and $3 million.

Rafael Nadal wears the Richard Mille RM27-05 Manual Winding Flying Tourbillon on May 27, 2024 in Paris, France.

Getty Images

Tangent

It’s not just the players who wear money on their wrists at the U.S. Open. Last year, John Mayer, Serena Williams, Kevin Hart, Travis Scott, Patrick Mahomes and Simone Biles were all spotted wearing Audemars Piguet watches in the stands. Travis Kelce wore a Rolex Day-Date in 18K yellow gold with baguette-cut diamonds, Jayson Tatum wore a rose gold Patek Philippe and newly minted billionaire Roger Federer was seated next to the CEO of Rolex while wearing the brand’s rare Daytona 100th Anniversary 24 Hours of Le Mans Yellow Gold 40MM watch, estimated to be worth upwards of $250,000.

Key Background

Several luxury brands are partners of the U.S. Open itself. Tiffany & Co. signed a multi-year partnership renewal in 2023 to keep the brand the official trophy partner of the tournament, and the brand each year crafts five separate awards made of sterling silver for the Open—two Singles Championship trophies, each 18 inches tall and nine pounds, and three Doubles Championship trophies each weighing 5.5 pounds. Tiffany has a pop-up experience at this year’s Open where a one-of-a-kind tennis racket is on display, featuring 5 carats of diamonds, alongside a 24-karat gold vermeil tennis ball, stitched with almost 7 carats of diamonds. Rolex has been the “official timekeeper” of the event since 2018, and branded clocks are visible all over the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Polo Ralph Lauren is the official outfitter and fashion partner of the U.S. open.

