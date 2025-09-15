Sabrina Carpenter Blocks Herself From Charting A New No. 1 Album

Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend debuts at No. 1 across Billboard charts, while Emails I Can’t Send rebounds to No. 2 on Vinyl Albums, blocked only by her own new set. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Sabrina Carpenter’s new album Man’s Best Friend becomes an instant chart-topper on every Billboard ranking on which it debuts this frame. The set was one of the most highly-anticipated of 2025, and it follows only about a year behind Short n’ Sweet, her breakout project that turned her into a superstar.

As Man’s Best Friend gets off to a fantastic start, two of Carpenter’s previous full-lengths either rise across multiple rosters or bounce back onto several tallies. The singer-songwriter even manages to block herself from scoring a new No. 1 as she commands multiple rosters.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Emails I Can’t Send Reappears

Sales of Carpenter’s 2022 album Emails I Can’t Send exploded recently, thanks to all the excitement around her new album, and the set reappears on a trio of tallies. Emails I Can’t Send blasts back onto the Vinyl Albums chart at No. 2. That’s a new high point for the project, and it comes frustratingly close to leading.

Man’s Best Friend Blocks Emails I Can’t Send

The only set that blocks Emails I Can’t Send from ruling is another from Carpenter. The singer-songwriter stops Emails I Can’t Send from reaching No. 1 as Man’s Best Friend debuts in first place.

Sabrina Carpenter Earns Another No. 1 Album

Carpenter scores her second No. 1 as Man’s Best Friend arrives on the Vinyl Albums chart after Short n’ Sweet led the charge previously. Emails I Can’t Send marks her fifth trip to the top 10 on Billboard’s ranking of the bestselling EPs and full-length projects on wax throughout the country.

Emails I Can’t Send Climbs On Multiple Billboard Tallies

As Emails I Can’t Send reaches No. 2 on the Vinyl Albums chart, it also reenters the Top Album Sales tally at No. 6 and is back on the Billboard 200 at No. 31.

