Sabrina Carpenter May Be Headed For One Of The Biggest Debuts Of 2025

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 21:33
MemeCore
M$0.45088+4.45%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.3585+4.10%
GET
GET$0.01+0.24%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10112+1.06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02063-6.79%
MAY
MAY$0.04791-0.20%

Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend is projected to open with 300,000 units, likely earning her a second No. 1 on the Billboard 200. PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Sabrina Carpenter attends the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 27, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)

Getty Images

It’s only been a year since Sabrina Carpenter released her last album Short n’ Sweet, but anticipation for her next project is incredibly high. After Short n’ Sweet won the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album and produced some of the biggest hits of the past year — including “Espresso,” “Please Please Please” and “Taste” — fans of the now-superstar have been eager to hear more.

Thankfully, Carpenter has a large back catalog that remained largely undiscovered until she became famous, and she’s not making the world wait too long before they get to hear her next project.

Man’s Best Friend Could Debut with 300,000 Units

Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend is set to drop on August 29, and it’s already shaping up to claim one of the grandest debuts of the year. HitsDailyDouble predicts that after Man’s Best Friend completes its first seven-day tracking period, it will rack up hundreds of thousands of equivalent copies. The music industry publication reports that 300,000 units in its first week of availability may easily be within reach.

Sabrina Carpenter Will Likely Launch at No. 1

300,000 copies should be enough to send Man’s Best Friend to No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Morgan Wallen rules the chart again this week with I’m the Problem, which will possibly hold for a twelfth nonconsecutive frame just before Carpenter’s new album arrives.

This time around, I’m the Problem leads with 126,000 equivalent units and will almost certainly earn another stay with a 100,000-plus week.

Sabrina Carpenter Could Beat Playboi Carti

If Man’s Best Friend does manage 300,000 equivalent units or more, as HitsDailyDouble predicts, Carpenter will score the third-largest debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this year. I’m the Problem holds that honor, as it arrived with 493,000 equivalent units in late May. Back in February, The Weeknd launched Hurry Up Tomorrow at No. 1 with 490,500 copies.

Currently, Playboi Carti’s Music sits in third with 298,000 equivalent units shifted in its first week. Carpenter will likely push him to fourth as she earns her second No. 1 on the roster.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/24/sabrina-carpenter-may-be-headed-for-one-of-the-biggest-debuts-of-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, a US White House adviser said that the cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage, which will create demand for the
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004939-5.14%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.018161-10.16%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0657-5.73%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:52
Share
Contradictory Claims Surround Altcoin Said to Earn $2.79 Billion – Founder Confirms, but Problems Appear to Exist

Contradictory Claims Surround Altcoin Said to Earn $2.79 Billion – Founder Confirms, but Problems Appear to Exist

The post Contradictory Claims Surround Altcoin Said to Earn $2.79 Billion – Founder Confirms, but Problems Appear to Exist appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The claim that “Aave will receive 7% of the WLFI token supply,” which is trending in the cryptocurrency market, was denied by the WLFI team, according to Wu Blockchain. Speaking to WuBlockchain, the team stated that this information was “false and unfounded.” The allegations emerged after a community member posted on the X platform. The post referenced a previously published proposal suggesting that AaveDAO would receive 20% of the protocol fees generated from WLFI Aave v3 and approximately 7% of the total WLFI supply. Following these discussions, Aave founder Stani.eth responded “yes” to the question in a comment on X, claiming that an agreement had been reached, and described community rumors as the “art of the agreement.” According to the rumors, Aave’s alleged 7% token share is valued at approximately $2.79 billion. For comparison, AAVE’s current fully diluted market capitalization (FV) is $5.9 billion. At the time of writing, AAVE is trading at $354, a 7.5% increase in the last 24 hours. AAVE’s total market capitalization stands at $5.3 billion. Chart showing the rise in AAVE price over the past week. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/contradictory-claims-surround-altcoin-said-to-earn-2-79-billion-founder-confirms-but-problems-appear-to-exist/
WLFI
WLFI$----%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005784-7.27%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01374-3.71%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 22:37
Share
Ethereum Jumps 25% in August, but History Warns of a Risky September

Ethereum Jumps 25% in August, but History Warns of a Risky September

While Ether (ETH) is reaching new highs with a surge of more than 25% in August, investors wonder: are we witnessing a lasting consolidation or just a rebound before a correction? Driven by ETF inflows and a favorable macroeconomic climate, ETH is once again attracting institutional investors. However, history tempers optimism. Since 2016, every August rally has been followed by a bearish September. Will the current euphoria mark a break or will it reactivate the market's seasonal mechanics? L’article Ethereum Jumps 25% in August, but History Warns of a Risky September est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10112+1.07%
Ethereum
ETH$4,809.47+1.17%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/24 22:05
Share

Trending News

More

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

Contradictory Claims Surround Altcoin Said to Earn $2.79 Billion – Founder Confirms, but Problems Appear to Exist

Ethereum Jumps 25% in August, but History Warns of a Risky September

Concerns of Bitcoin And Dogecoin Price Slippage Rise As Investors Rotate To Layer Brett

Lido and AAVE TVL Hit New ATH. Time for Altseason?