Sabrina Carpenter’s Charts A New Top 10 Smash Due To A Technicality

Sabrina Carpenter scores her ninth U.K. top 10 as “When Did You Get Hot” debuts at No. 9, while Man’s Best Friend continues to dominate the Official Albums chart. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: Sabrina Carpenter performs during the 2024 Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images) Getty Images

Last week, Sabrina Carpenter debuted her new album Man’s Best Friend on charts all around the world, and the set became a huge win in the United Kingdom. One frame later, Man’s Best Friend continues to lead multiple tallies in that nation, and on the rosters where it doesn’t sit at No. 1 any longer, the project only falls a few spots.

What’s most exciting in Carpenter’s world when it comes to the charts in the U.K. is the debut of an album cut featured on Man’s Best Friend. The singer-songwriter scores another smash due to a technicality, one which prevented her from scoring an additional top 10 just days ago, but which now helps her add to her growing list of favorites.

Sabrina Carpenter Scores a Top 10

Carpenter’s song “When Did You Get Hot” debuts on the Official Singles chart, the U.K.’s ranking of the most consumed tracks in the country. The cut opens at No. 9, becoming a quick smash.

Sabrina Carpenter Collects a Ninth Top 10

Carpenter has now earned nine top 10 hits in the U.K. Coincidentally, she reaches that number as “When Did You Get Hot” starts in ninth place. Throughout her career, she has sent a total of 15 tunes to the tally, which blends sales and streams to show what the British public is listening to.

Chart Rules Shape Sabrina Carpenter’s Performance

The Official Charts Company has a rule that states that all artists operating in a lead position can only claim three places on the Official Singles chart at a time. For major names like Carpenter during particularly exciting weeks, that typically means that some of their most played and most popular cuts miss the list entirely.

Last week, Carpenter’s singles “Tears” and “Manchild” lived inside the top five of the Official Singles ranking, while “My Man on Willpower” opened in seventh. Now, that latter cut disappears, making room for “When Did You Get Hot” to debut.

Sabrina Carpenter on the Streaming Chart

“When Did You Get Hot” appears on two tallies in the U.K. this frame. As it debuts at No. 9 on the Official Singles chart, the tune dips two spaces to No. 12 on the Official Streaming tally, where it launched inside the uppermost region just a few days back.

“My Man on Willpower” Remains a Hit

It may be gone from the most competitive songs ranking in the U.K., but “My Man on Willpower” has not completely vanished. After debuting at No. 9 on the Official Streaming chart — the list of the most successful tunes on platforms like Spotify, Apple Music and others throughout the U.K. — that cut, which has not yet been pushed as a single, falls to No. 21 on the Official Streaming tally.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Many Streaming Smashes

The rule that keeps artists from scoring more than three hits at a time on the Official Singles chart does not apply to other rosters, and Carpenter claims more than a dozen spaces on the Official Streaming tally this frame. That roundup includes tracks taken from Man’s Best Friend as well as previous successes like “Espresso” and “Taste.”

Sabrina Carpenter’s Album Holds at No. 1

For the second week in a row, Man’s Best Friend leads the Official Albums chart and holds on in first place on the streaming roster. The title falls on the Official Albums Sales, Official Physical Albums and Official Vinyl Albums lists from first place to No. 4, and to tenth on the Official Albums Downloads ranking.