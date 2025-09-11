Sabrina Carpenter’s New Single Misses No. 1 By One Space

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Tears” debuts at No. 2 on the U.K.’s Official Streaming chart, coming in behind only “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Sabrina Carpenter accepts the Best Pop Vocal Album award for “Short n’ Sweet” onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Before releasing her new album Man’s Best Friend, Sabrina Carpenter only doled out one promotional single. “Manchild” arrived months before the full-length, and the project’s new focus track “Tears” only became available at the same time that all of the other tunes featured on her latest set were shared with the world. “Tears” instantly becomes another huge hit for Carpenter in the United Kingdom as it gets off to an incredible start.

Sabrina Carpenter Nearly Rules With “Tears”

This frame, Carpenter nearly conquers a pair of rosters with what may turn out to be another long-running smash for the Grammy-winning pop singer. “Tears” debuts on four charts in the U.K., opens inside the top 10 on two, and barely misses that region on the others, as it lands inside top 20 across all rankings.

“Tears” Debuts at No. 2

Carpenter launches “Tears” highest on the Official Streaming chart, where it opens at No. 2. The latest cut from the pop superstar loses out on No. 1 to “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters.

Multiple Hits From Man’s Best Friend

“Tears” ties “Manchild” as the second No. 2-peaking cut from Man’s Best Friend on the Official Streaming chart, and it’s Carpenter’s seventh career placement on the list. Two other tracks from Man’s Best Friend, “My Man on Willpower” and “When Did You Get Hot,” also launch inside the highest tier, starting at Nos. 9 and 10, respectively.

“Tears” Begins Inside the Top 10

On the Official Singles chart, which ranks the most consumed songs in the U.K., “Tears” kicks off its time at No. 3. Last week’s Nos. 1 and 2 — “Golden” and “Man I Need” from Olivia Dean — sit steady in their respective positions.

Three Sabrina Carpenter Singles Inside the Top 10

Carpenter earns her seventh and eighth career top 10s on the Official Singles chart this week. As “Tears” launches at No. 3, “Manchild” returns to the region at No. 4, bolting from No. 26, where it sat last week. “My Man on Willpower” also enters inside the coveted space at No. 7.

“Tears” Misses the Top 10 on Sales Charts

“Tears” just misses the top 10 on both the Official Singles Downloads and Official Singles Sales charts. It kicks off at No. 13 on the downloads tally and one space lower on the general sales list. Coincidentally, Carpenter has collected 14 wins on the Official Singles Sales chart as “Tears” enters at No. 14.