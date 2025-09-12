Safety Shot establishes $BONK Holdings LLC and grows $BONK treasury to over $63M

Key Takeaways

Safety Shot has established BONK Holdings LLC to manage its digital asset strategy and increased its BONK holdings to over $63 million.

BONK now represents 2.5% of Safety Shot’s portfolio, reflecting a wider trend of corporate investment in digital assets.

Safety Shot established BONK Holdings LLC today to manage its digital asset strategy and added $5.0 million in BONK tokens to its treasury, bringing its total BONK holdings to over $63.0 million.

The Nasdaq-listed company’s BONK position now represents approximately 2.5% of the memecoin’s circulating supply. The newly formed subsidiary will oversee Safety Shot’s digital asset operations as the company expands into crypto assets.