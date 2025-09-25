Sam Bankman-Fried’s Surprising Social Media Post Sends FTT Token Soaring ⋆ ZyCrypto

Advertisement





Sam Bankman-Fried made his comeback today on the X social media platform, marking his first public post in months.

FTT, a token associated with FTX, the digital asset exchange Bankman-Fried founded, surged higher after his tweet.

Bankman-Fried’s X Account Is Suddenly Active Again

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of FTX, who was convicted on seven counts of fraud and conspiracy in November 2023, is serving a 25-year prison sentence.

Still, Sam Bankman-Fried’s verified account on X (formerly Twitter) posted a two-letter greeting, “gm,” short for “good morning,” in crypto jargon on Tuesday night. SBF’s post immediately attracted the attention of the crypto community because inmates in U.S. federal prisons are not allowed to have any access to social media.

Following Bankman-Fried’s post, the FTT token — FTX’s exchange token — briefly surged over 18.9% from $0.813 to an intraday high of $1.20, according to data from CoinGecko. The token’s price has since come back down to $0.9828.

SBF’s account later clarified in a reply that the disgraced FTX co-founder himself was not posting from prison, and that a friend was doing so on his behalf.

Life In Prison For The Former Billionaire

FTX filed for bankruptcy in November 2022. The exchange’s spectacular implosion due to liquidity issues led to US criminal charges against Bankman-Fried and four of his former associates.

Sam Bankman-Fried is currently detained in the Federal Correctional Institution at Terminal Island in California as his legal team works through an appeal of his conviction. His expected release date will be Oct. 25, 2044, according to the US Bureau of Prisons.

Criminal cases involving FTX have largely concluded following ex-engineering director Nishad Singh and co-founder Gary Wang receiving time served rather than prison. Ellison was slapped with a two-year sentence in September 2024, while Ryan Salame received seven and a half years in May.

Since the inauguration of US President Donald Trump, reports have suggested that Bankman-Fried has been exploring ways to secure a presidential pardon. It remains to be seen whether President Trump will consider pardoning him, given the public attention on his case.