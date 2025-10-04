Samsung Adds Coinbase Crypto Access for 75M Galaxy Device Users

Samsung is teaming up with Coinbase to give 75 million Galaxy device owners in the U.S. access to the exchange’s priority trading service, making it the largest single consumer distribution Coinbase has executed, and Samsung Galaxy’s biggest crypto bet to date, the companies said.

The Samsung Wallet will allow Galaxy owners access to the Coinbase One service, which includes zero trading fees and increased staking rewards. It means users can explore crypto without downloading a separate app or moving funds across platforms.

Samsung Pay is also being linked to Coinbase accounts, allowing Galaxy owners to make payments tied to their holdings. As such, crypto tools will be available in the same place phone users already store payment cards, transit passes and IDs.

“Our mission is to bring more than a billion people on chain, and that starts with meeting them where they already are: on their phones,” said Shan Aggarwal, Chief Business Officer, Coinbase.

While the rollout starts in the U.S., Samsung and Coinbase plan to expand the program to international markets over the coming months.

“Samsung Wallet is a trusted tool to millions of Galaxy users, and we’re continually working to find creative ways to enhance the experience with added functionality,” said Drew Blackard, SVP of Mobile Product Management, Samsung Electronics America.