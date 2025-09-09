Samsung Targets AI Integration Across 90% of Operations by 2030

TLDRs;

Samsung targets AI integration in 90% of workflows by 2030, focusing on human support rather than workforce replacement.

More than 400 million Galaxy devices will feature AI functions by the end of 2025, expanding into home appliances.

Samsung’s strategy builds on years of investment in global AI research centers, talent recruitment, and core AI principles.

The AI-powered consumer electronics market is projected to hit $125 billion by 2024, but consumer trust remains divided.

Samsung Electronics has unveiled a plan to integrate artificial intelligence into more than 90% of its workflows by the year 2030.

The announcement came from Roh Tae-moon, acting head of Samsung’s Device Experience (DX) division, during a press conference at IFA 2025 in Berlin. Roh emphasized that Samsung’s vision is not to replace its human workforce, but rather to harness AI to support employees and enhance productivity across the company’s vast operations.

The initiative also extends to consumer devices. By the end of 2025, Samsung expects to embed AI-powered features into more than 400 million Galaxy devices, a move that underscores the scale of its commitment.

Expanding AI Beyond Smartphones

The DX division covers a wide array of products, including televisions, washing machines, refrigerators, and home appliances. Roh said the company intends to introduce new personalized AI functions across these devices, going beyond the standard features consumers already know.

While specifics remain under wraps, Samsung has hinted at innovations that could adapt appliances to individual user habits, creating smarter, more intuitive experiences in the home. For instance, refrigerators might proactively suggest meal plans based on dietary patterns, while TVs could adjust content recommendations by learning from viewing behavior.

Such consumer-facing applications highlight Samsung’s intent to make AI not just a background tool but an integral part of everyday life.

Decade-Long Investments Bearing Fruit

Although the Berlin announcement captured global attention, Samsung’s AI ambitions are not new. The company has been laying the groundwork since 2018, when it established a global network of AI research centers in Cambridge, Toronto, Moscow, Silicon Valley, and Korea.

These centers were tasked with driving forward Samsung’s five core AI principles: user-centricity, continuous learning, ambient presence, helpfulness, and safety. Over the past seven years, Samsung has recruited hundreds of researchers, building the expertise required to deploy AI on a massive scale.

This infrastructure now positions Samsung to credibly claim leadership in embedding AI across devices at a speed and scale that few rivals can match.

Market Timing and Consumer Trust Challenges

The timing of Samsung’s announcement also reflects broader market momentum. Industry analysts project the global market for AI-enabled consumer electronics to reach $125 billion by 2024. By 2030, the balance of purchasing power is expected to lie with consumers who actively embrace AI-driven products.

Still, challenges remain. Recent studies show consumer trust in AI is polarized. While some users (“accelerators”) eagerly adopt AI technologies, others (“anchors”) remain cautious, particularly when decisions affect health, finance, or privacy.

Samsung is addressing these concerns by stressing AI as an assistant rather than a replacement, with humans firmly in control of critical decisions. Roh’s messaging on “AI supporting people” aligns directly with consumer demand for balance between automation and oversight.

