San Diego Wave FC Retires Alex Morgan’s Iconic Jersey Number

On Sunday evening, San Diego Wave FC hosted their first ever jersey retirement ceremony as Alex Morgan became the first player in club history to retire her #13 jersey.

Alex Morgan watches as San Diego Wave FC unveil her #13 jersey in the Toyota Terrace of Snapdragon Stadium. San Diego Wave FC

Snapdragon Stadium Celebrates Morgan

Ahead of their game against the Houston Dash, all of the Wave players joined in on the ceremony by sporting the same Alex Morgan #13 t-shirt.

As the day progressed, Morgan herself made an appearance down a pink runway carpet to speak to the media on what it meant to celebrate her career with the club.

Morgan joined the NWSL in the inaugural season when there were eight teams as she played with the Portland Thorns from 2013-2015.

“It’s so incredible to just look back and see 13 years ago when the NWSL was formed and players and everyone banding to make it work, to make it have another game, another day, another training session,” Morgan told Forbes. “It’s just a proud moment for me and for those young girls in the stadium today, to see the possibilities and to see it in front of their eyes. I didn’t see that, there wasn’t this possibility when I was 7 years old and when I had the dream of playing soccer. For those girls to see it, they know they can be it and I think that’s a really special thing.”

Although the Wave ultimately fell 3-0 to the Dash, they still sit in a high ranking of third place across the NWSL standings.

The Wave held a post game ceremony on the field and her former teammate and current ESPN analyst, Ali Krieger, kicked off the ceremony with high praise for Morgan.

“As Alex’s teammate for more than 11 years with club and country, I have the privilege of seeing her greatness evolve up close,” shared Krieger. “From the very beginning, starting the NWSL together, to fighting for equal pay, and somehow winning world championships, we’ve been through a lot. She’s used her platform to raise the standard for female athletes everywhere and through it all, she’s stayed authentic, consistent and loyal.”

Although Morgan’s final NWSL game took place on September 8, 2024, the crowd rallied together once again as chants of “Alex Morgan” filled Snapdragon Stadium as she made her final walkout on the field.

Before Morgan spoke, Krieger directed fans to the in-stadium video board where various coaches, players, and former teammates shared their appreciation and congratulations to Morgan on her career. The video ended with a clip of her 5-year-old daughter saying, “I love you mom. I’m really proud of you.”

Alex Morgan shares at her jersey retirement ceremony following a San Diego Wave FC game at Snapdragon Stadium. San Diego Wave FC

When Morgan stood up to the podium, her eyes were filled with tears as she soaked in the moment and began to thank her family, friends, and teammates.

“Three years may seem like a short period of time in my career, but honestly, these three years here in San Diego have been the most transformative,” said Morgan. “From going from player to owner to going from player to forever fan. I want to thank my parents for being there for me every step of the way, for me telling them I had a dream of wanting to play soccer and knowing there wasn’t really a pathway to do it but then, making it happen every step along the way.”

Following her retirement in 2024, Morgan became an investor in the Wave this past May. With Morgan’s success as a business owner, investor, and as the founder of the Alex Morgan Foundation, she’s made an impact for women both on and off the field.

From her drive as an athlete to her success outside of the game, Morgan continues to find ways to elevate young players, moms, and athletes in ways that allow others to win.

“To my husband, who I’ve spent half of my life with,” said Morgan at the podium.” This is our home and we’re incredibly proud of that. He made me see the beauty in San Diego and now I’ll see it forever.”