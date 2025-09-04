Sanctioned Russian Crypto Exchange Is Inspiring Copycats

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 09:20
Threshold
T$0.01601-0.62%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017648-1.77%
Wink
LIKE$0.011127+0.64%
Salamanca
DON$0.00042-2.09%
MAY
MAY$0.04272+0.21%

Garantex, a sanctioned Russian crypto exchange, may inspire other businesses to emulate its methods. A new report details a connection between ABCex and AEXbit, which may be a rebrand to evade legal consequences.

TRM Labs shared this report with BeInCrypto alongside some exclusive commentary from Ari Redbord, its Global Head of Policy and Government Affairs. The firm suspects that AEXbit and Garantex are directly linked, but there is no firm proof.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Is Garantex Inspiring Exchanges?

TRM Labs has been hard at work analyzing crime trends in 2025’s crypto scam supercycle, and its newest report is highly concerning. Specifically, it alleges that Garantex, a high-risk crypto exchange, has taught some valuable lessons in sanctions evasion to other illicit crypto platforms:

What does this mean, exactly? Although Garantex largely went underground after US sanctions and a few arrests, the exchange restarted under a fresh name. Grinex, the new firm, shared many on-chain transactions, code, and other assets with Garantex.

Sponsored

Sponsored

This led experts to believe this company was a new money laundering front. Transactions in A7A5, a ruble-backed stablecoin from Kyrgyzstan, helped cement these connections. TRM Labs isn’t confident that new criminal exchanges are directly involved with Garantex, but they’re using similar methods.

Tactics Spread Between Illicit Actors

Specifically, the firm tracked ABCex, a shuttered exchange, and AEXbit, a potential rebrand, which closely resembled connections between Garantex and Grinex.

Shortly after ABCex briefly shuttered during a DDoS attack, this replacement service opened with an identical user interface.

TRM Labs suspects AEXbit relaunched to evade legal consequences, just like Garantex created a successor exchange.

ABCex was allegedly linked to illicit gambling and terror funding, and TRM Labs found out that it has been co-spending with the “clean” AEXbit. This new firm also has some tangential connections to Garantex, but those are less certain.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Spending Links Between Exchanges. Source: TRM Labs

In short, it doesn’t actually matter if this new exchange is directly affiliated with Garantex or not. What matters is that these tactics are spreading among illicit actors.

Cybersecurity experts are already worried that criminals are learning from each other more effectively than crimefighters are.

In his closing comments, Redbord seemed to generally share these fears.

If the community is going to prevent money laundering and fight criminal actors, it will need to learn from these tactics, too.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/russian-exchange-garantex-copycats/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A whale added another 2,979 MKRs after a month, and its current holdings are worth over $10.34 million.

A whale added another 2,979 MKRs after a month, and its current holdings are worth over $10.34 million.

PANews reported on September 4th that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the address 0xc23...4D649 has increased its MKR holdings again after a month, and its current holdings are worth over US$10.34 million. 5 hours ago, he withdrew another 2979 MKR (about $5.22 million) from FalconX. In the past 2 months, he has accumulated a total of 8753 MKR, with an average withdrawal price of $1948. The current floating loss is $1.421 million.
Maker
MKR$1,770.5+2.29%
Share
PANews2025/09/04 10:39
Share
Fintech company BD Multimedia raises €1 million to launch “Bitcoin Vault” strategy

Fintech company BD Multimedia raises €1 million to launch “Bitcoin Vault” strategy

PANews reported on June 19 that BD Multimedia ($ALBDM), a fintech company headquartered in Paris, France, successfully raised 1 million euros through the issuance of convertible bonds (OCA), officially launching
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1555+24.89%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 11:34
Share
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001591-2.27%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000096+14.28%
AaveToken
AAVE$324.04+2.46%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Share

Trending News

More

A whale added another 2,979 MKRs after a month, and its current holdings are worth over $10.34 million.

Fintech company BD Multimedia raises €1 million to launch “Bitcoin Vault” strategy

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Corporate Bitcoin Investment Rises as Real Estate Leads Adoption

RWA commercial lending protocol Kasu receives $1 million in strategic investment from XDC Network