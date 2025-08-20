Santiment: A shift in retail sentiment toward extreme pessimism often presents buying opportunities for patient investors

PANews reported on August 20th that crypto market analysis platform Santiment tweeted that Bitcoin's failure to rebound and its fall below $113,000 indicated that retail investor sentiment on social media had shifted to its strongest pessimism since the June 22nd war scare over the past 24 hours. Santiment noted that historical data shows that extreme negative sentiment often provides buying or increasing holdings for patient investors, and market trends often go against public expectations.
