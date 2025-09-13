According to data provided by Whale Alert, another massive Satoshi-era Bitcoin address was recently activated.
The address in question contains a total of 232 Bitcoins that are worth a total of $26.5 million.
It suddenly sprang back to life after more than 13 years of inactivity.
Sudden uptick in wallet activations
This comes after two other long-dormant addresses containing a total of 300 Bitcoins ($34.2 million) got activated on Sept. 11. These addresses were then activated after more than 13 years of inactivity.
On Sept. 4, another address containing 479 Bitcoins ($54 million) woke up from hibernation after nearly 13 years of inactivity.
Overall, roughly 1,011 Bitcoins with a total value of $116.4 million got activated over the past week.
Source: https://u.today/satoshi-era-address-suddenly-active-again-after-13-years-of-sleep