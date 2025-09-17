Saudi Arabia’s Awwal Bank Signs Agreement with Chainlink to Promote Local On-chain Application Development

PANews reported on September 17 that according to Cointelegraph, Saudi Awwal Bank signed an agreement with Chainlink to use the Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) and Chainlink runtime environment to promote the development of Saudi Arabia's next-generation on-chain applications to accelerate the popularization and application of on-chain finance in Saudi Arabia.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.