Saylor’s Strategy Increases Dividend Rate After Massive BTC Buy

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 10:44
Bitcoin
Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), a leading business intelligence firm, has made a juicy raise on its dividend rate as it continues to expand its Bitcoin treasury strategy. The move, disclosed by the firm’s chairman, Michael Saylor, in a recent X post, has stirred reactions from the crypto community.

According to the post, Saylor announced that Strategy has increased its annual dividend rate from 9.0% to 10.0% on September 2nd. This signals impressive growth in the company’s operational and financial performance, fueling strong investor confidence.

Strategy buys another 4048 BTC

With further data provided by the source showing that STRC has seen its price surge to $97.75, the firm has increased its annual dividend to 10% ahead of its next payout date scheduled for September 30, 2025.

Moreover, the stock has seen its market capitalization hit a massive $2.74 billion as the firm remains committed to expanding its financial operations while boosting the value of STRC via its crypto engagements.

While the reason behind the increase in the STRC dividend rate was not clearly stated by the company, commentators have attributed the development to Strategy’s massive BTC winnings.

Just a few hours earlier, Saylor had taken to X to confirm another major BTC purchase by Strategy. The firm had acquired a massive 4,048 BTC worth about $449.3 million. While the massive BTC buy was made at an average price of $110,981 per BTC, the firm has seen its year-to-date BTC yield surge to 25.7%.

Following the latest BTC buy from Strategy, its Bitcoin holdings have now reached a massive 636,505 BTC, acquired at an average purchase price of $73,765 per BTC.

With Bitcoin being the major powerhouse for Strategy’s financial dealings, its recent decision to offer shareholders juicy rates on its annual returns suggests that the increase in its BTC portfolio has fueled notable growth for STRC. As such, Strategy is able to pay out more dividends to investors, all thanks to its mega Bitcoin treasury.

Nonetheless, the move suggests that Strategy’s massive Bitcoin winnings have not only paid off in its market worth but have also boosted its shareholder value, posing STRC for further price surge amid growing demand for Strategy’s investment products.

Source: https://u.today/saylors-strategy-increases-dividend-rate-after-massive-btc-buy

