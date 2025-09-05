Saylor’s Strategy Ready to Join S&P 500: Bitcoin Rally Pushes $HYPER Past $14M

Has Michael Saylor accumulated a digital pile of Bitcoins big enough to join the S&P 500?

As it so happens, he actually has. But whether or not Strategy Inc. (formerly MicroStrategy) will join the prestigious list of Wall Street companies remains to be seen.

Regardless, with eye-popping earnings and a Bitcoin-centric balance sheet, the company’s trajectory signals a growing institutional embrace of digital assets.

And it’s that upward trajectory that’s making a newcomer to the crypto market a very attractive prospect. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) has grand plans to build a Bitcoin Layer-2. And with its presale having cleared $14M mark, it appears investors are taking note.

Earnings Surge & S&P Qualification

In Q2 2025, Strategy reported an astonishing $14B in operating income and $10B in net income, alongside a 69.5% surge in subscription revenues. These earnings pushed the company past all key S&P 500 eligibility thresholds, including profitability, float, and market capitalization.

Much of Strategy’s financial turnaround stems from its massive Bitcoin holdings. Thanks to both price appreciation and favorable accounting updates, these reserves produced substantial unrealized gains – the not-so-secret weapon fueling Strategy’s remarkable growth.

It’s the positive earnings in particular that boost Strategy’s case for inclusion. With Bitcoin up 90% year-on-year, Strategy can point to unrealized earnings and cold hard revenue as arguments for inclusion.

Joining the S&P has been Strategy’s plan for a while. And with a scheduled rebalance in September, Strategy’s chance might have finally arrived.

What Inclusion Would Mean for Investors

Should Strategy be added to the S&P 500 during the planned September 2025 rebalance, passive investment vehicles that track the index – like ETFs and retirement funds – would need to purchase an estimated $16B worth of MSTR stock. That’s roughly 50M shares.

In the meantime, Strategy continues to take every chance to buy more Bitcoin and add to its treasury.

Thus, inclusion in the index wouldn’t just elevate Strategy; it would further legitimize Bitcoin as a corporate-level treasury asset.

But while Strategy has cleared all technical hurdles for index inclusion, the final call rests with the S&P committee, and admission isn’t guaranteed.

Strategy’s potential inclusion in the S&P 500 also boosts the broader Bitcoin ecosystem, including the newest and fastest Bitcoin Layer-2 project, Bitcoin Hyper.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Supercharging Bitcoin’s Next Stage of Growth

Bitcoin provides the world’s best store-of-value asset, as Michael Saylor can testify. Incredible growth, still nearly limitless potential, and a booming crypto ecosystem all contribute to $BTC’s bull case.

Yet despite all those positives, the Bitcoin blockchain itself was intentionally designed with some limitations. Throughput is limited to a handful of transactions per second (around seven, compared to Solana’s 65K), and the resulting congestion can send gas fees spiking during heavy network use.

And when it comes to DeFi, dApps, and NFTs, Bitcoin leaves a lot to be desired. With Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), however, those limitations are set to be in the past. $HYPER is the new Solana-based meme coin behind a Layer-2 ecosystem for Bitcoin.

The Layer-2 solution enables you to send your $BTC to the designated Bitcoin address that’s monitored by a Canonical Bridge.

Once verified, your $BTC will be be minted onto the Layer-2 as wrapped $BTC. And because Hyper integrates the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) you can swap, trade, stake, and deploy your wrapped $BTC on countless complex smart contracts, using Solana’s vastly faster blockchain.

The Bitcoin Hyper Layer-2 keeps final settlement on Bitcoin’s original layer, providing a hybrid solution that combines Bitcoin’s stability with the SVM’s power and flexibility.

Hyper’s Layer-2 solution is grabbing the attention of investors. Just hours ago, the $HYPER presale crossed the $14M milestone. Whale buys are partly to thank for that, including two in August that added $161.3K and $100.6K to the kitty.

Tokens are currently priced at $0.012865 – and you can stake $HYPER for 78% APY. By the way, our price prediction shows that $HYPER could reach $0.32 by the end of the year – buoyed by Bitcoin’s rising price and, potentially, by Strategy’s S&P 500 inclusion.

Ready to jump in? Discover everything you need to about how to buy Bitcoin Hyper and then head to the $HYPER presale website today.

Saylor’s Bitcoin Accumulation Play Pays Off

Under Michael Saylor’s leadership, Strategy has aggressively built its Bitcoin treasury using asset-backed equity and debt instruments.

Strategy’s bid for S&P 500 inclusion highlights a broader transformation: the blending of traditional capital markets with digital-asset leadership. If accepted, the company could become a conduit for mainstream investors into Bitcoin – and boost next-generation projects like Bitcoin Hyper‘s game-changing Layer-2.

As always, do your own research. This isn’t financial advice.

Authored by Bogdan Patru, Bitcoinist – https://bitcoinist.com/strategy-ready-for-sp-500-rally-pushes-hyper-to-14m/