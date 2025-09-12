Saylor’s Strategy rebuffed as S&P 500 sets ‘higher bar’ for crypto firms

By: Coinstats
2025/09/12 04:19
Threshold
T$0.01641+0.12%
CreatorBid
BID$0.10756-2.27%
RealLink
REAL$0.06408+2.42%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.835+0.23%
CROWN
CROWN$0.0327-3.25%
FC Barcelona FT
BAR$1.142-0.17%

Last Friday, the S&P 500 slammed the door in Michael Saylor’s face when it denied Strategy’s inclusion into the world’s most prestigious equity index.

Now, JPMorgan analysts are saying it’s a clear signal that the committee won’t accept firms that are “effectively Bitcoin funds” masquerading as operating businesses.

“This rejection is a blow to not only MicroStrategy but also other corporate crypto treasuries that have proliferated in recent months,” JPMorgan analysts wrote in a note to investors on Wednesday, warning that the denial suggests Bitcoin’s “encroaching into investors’ portfolios via the back door may be reaching its limits.”

Strategy’s rejection comes at a dire time for Bitcoin treasury companies.

One in every three firms of 172 publicly traded Bitcoin treasuries are trading below their premiums, according to Capriole Investments.

Just last week, the first Bitcoin treasury to risk delisting from the New York Stock Exchange, Sequans Communications, had to turn to a convoluted reverse stock split scheme to stem the risk.

‘Higher bar’

On paper, Strategy checked every box for an S&P 500 inclusion: profitable for four consecutive quarters, sufficient market capitalisation, and adequate liquidity.

But the problem for the committee, which holds discretionary power over inclusions, came from the source of some of Strategy’s capital.

“A large share of its profits in the last quarter came from extraordinary profits relating to unrealised gains on their digital asset holdings, which may have triggered some qualitative scrutiny,” Alexandre Schmidt, analyst at CoinShares, told DL News.

For Schmidt, that doesn’t mean game over.

But the rejection “does show that the S&P still has some reluctance with regards to crypto businesses, and has set a higher bar for companies in this sector to clear,” said Schmidt.

Strategy has already been added to the Nasdaq 100, MSCI World, and Russell 2000 indices. The S&P 500 would have been the crown jewel, however, compelling every other index fund to buy Strategy shares and that way indirectly own Bitcoin.

But treasuries are starting to face a multi-front assault on their business models.

Dire straits

The tech-heavy Nasdaq has reportedly begun requiring companies holding crypto assets to seek shareholder approval before issuing new shares to fund purchases.

That’s a direct shot at Strategy’s dilution-heavy playbook.

In August, Strategy itself dropped its no dilution promise barely one month after it made the vow, signaling some desperation in its ability to keep the Bitcoin buying going.

The Paris-based chipmaker turned Bitcoin stockpiler consolidated every 10 shares into one in a desperate bid to maintain its exchange listing after shares dropped below $1.

Shares for Sequans are down 72% this year, now trading at $0.98.

Moreover, data from JPMorgan shows the Bitcoin treasury trade is hitting a wall.

Equity issuance by these companies has “slowed in the most recent quarter,” while share prices have “come under pressure due to overcrowding and investor fatigue.”

Indeed, investors are feeling the lethargy.

Shares of Strategy and Metaplanet, both bulwarks in the crypto treasury game, have sunk to multi-month lows, despite Bitcoin reaching new all-time highs.

Metaplanet is down 60% from its June peak, while Strategy trades at around $323, a figure well below July’s $500-plus levels.

Domino effect

For JPMorgan, the real danger is contagion.

“Other index providers that have already included MicroStrategy or other corporate crypto treasuries into their equity indices might rethink their approach,” wrote the analysts.

If the Nasdaq or MSCI follow the S&P’s lead, and boot Strategy from their indices, it could trigger forced selling by every fund tracking those benchmarks, which means billions could potentially flow out of these firms, cratering both Strategy’s stock and the broader Bitcoin treasury sector.

Coinbase analysts have already warned of systemic risk brought on by Saylor copycats, while short sellers have relentlessly targeted stocks of Bitcoin treasuries.

To be sure, Schmidt remains optimistic.

“As more crypto businesses become listed, grow and mature, it will be natural that they become part of major indices just like other sectors,” he told DL News.

There’s one man who will help move the needle: Donald Trump.

“The current crypto-friendly US administration and regulatory environment could help accelerate the process,” Schmidt said.

Pedro Solimano is DL News’ Buenos Aires-based markets correspondent. Got at a tip? Email him at [email protected].

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Dogecoin Struggles To Reclaim Momentum While Analysts Suggest Rollblock Could Offer Sharper 20x Growth

Dogecoin Struggles To Reclaim Momentum While Analysts Suggest Rollblock Could Offer Sharper 20x Growth

Dogecoin’s ETF brings new hype, but Rollblock’s $0.068 presale, 30% revenue share, and 60% token burns make its 20x growth target far more compelling for 2025.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56.96+2.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09714-2.98%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01425-0.90%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/12 05:30
Share
Next Crypto To Explode 1000x: Tapzi Presale Ignites FOMO

Next Crypto To Explode 1000x: Tapzi Presale Ignites FOMO

The post Next Crypto To Explode 1000x: Tapzi Presale Ignites FOMO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 11 September 2025 | 22:00 Tapzi’s presale is attracting investors with its scalable, skill-based blockchain gaming platform. Find out why it could rival CRO in 2025. Ever looked back at early entries like Solana at $0.20 or CRO below $0.03 and thought, “What if I got in then?” 2025’s GameFi narrative may have already found its version of that story with Tapzi ($TAPZI), a skill-based Web3 gaming token priced at just $0.0035 in its ongoing presale. Designed to disrupt the luck-heavy gaming models of the past, Tapzi positions itself at the intersection of gaming merit and scalable tokenomics. Early buyers now have a rare chance to enter before the presale price increases by 30–40% in the next round. With its fair launch model and capped supply, Tapzi is rising fast as one of the best cryptos under 1 cent, targeting sustainable Web3 gaming adoption, not speculative buzz.  Key Takeaways: Tapzi presale priced at $0.0035 with a 30–40% increase expected in the next stage Tokenomics prioritize skill-based rewards, capped supply, and low inflation PvP games fuel real TAPZI demand, with no reliance on emissions Roadmap includes NFTs, tournaments, staking, and DAO rollout by mid-2026 A Skill-to-Earn Model Designed for Web3 Scale Tapzi isn’t another meme coin trying to ride social sentiment. Instead, it’s the first Web3 gaming platform where skill decides the winner, not random number generators or bots. Users stake TAPZI tokens to compete in real-time matches of chess, checkers, and rock-paper-scissors. The prize pool comes directly from staked tokens. Whoever wins by skill takes it. This token flips luck into skill — and could flip your portfolio too. This competitive system gives Tapzi an edge over traditional GameFi platforms, where inflationary emissions and play-to-win mechanics dominate. Tapzi removes those failures and builds something gamers have been asking…
Threshold
T$0.01643+0.30%
holoride
RIDE$0.000947-4.14%
RealLink
REAL$0.06407+2.39%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 04:53
Share
Tokenized Treasuries Hit $7.45B ATH – But Can Growth Outpace Risks?

Tokenized Treasuries Hit $7.45B ATH – But Can Growth Outpace Risks?

U.S. Treasuries represent the safest and most liquid assets in the world. A U.S. Treasury Bill (T-Bill) is a short-term, debt security issued by the U.S. government. This is considered a highly liquid and risk-free investment exempt from state and local taxes. There are also U.S. Treasury Funds, which are collective investment vehicles such as […] The post Tokenized Treasuries Hit $7.45B ATH – But Can Growth Outpace Risks? appeared first on Cryptonews.
Threshold
T$0.01643+0.30%
Union
U$0.00951+1.82%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0019299+25.26%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/12 04:31
Share

Trending News

More

Dogecoin Struggles To Reclaim Momentum While Analysts Suggest Rollblock Could Offer Sharper 20x Growth

Next Crypto To Explode 1000x: Tapzi Presale Ignites FOMO

Tokenized Treasuries Hit $7.45B ATH – But Can Growth Outpace Risks?

Solana Unlocks Explosive Growth: Is This the ‘SOL Season’?

Dutch Finance Minister Eelco Heinen warns about banker bonus cap