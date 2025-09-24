SBF Returns on X Sending FTT Token Soaring 55 Percent

Key HighlightsSBF reappears online for the first time in months, shaking crypto marketsA mysterious post sparks massive FTT token movement overnightExperts weigh in on the surprising social media comebackFTT Token Reacts to SBF’s First Post Since MarchOn September 24, 2025, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), former CEO of the crypto exchange FTX, made his first appearance on X (formerly Twitter) since March 2025. The post, however, was not written by SBF himself but by a friend, who clarified:Following this update, the FTT token surged over 55%, though the price later declined and is currently around $0.99.Reactions and ContextTravis Kling, founder of Ikigai Asset Management, expressed forgiveness for SBF, a sentiment he shared shortly after the FTX collapse. Kling urged those affected by SBF’s actions to let go of grudges, noting that hatred can destroy a person from within.Earlier in 2025, SBF had been interviewed by Tucker Carlson, discussing prison conditions, his daily life, cryptocurrency, and the SEC. In May, reports suggested he could be released four years early, on December 14, 2044.This post marks one of the rare communications from SBF while in prison, highlighting the ongoing interest in his opinions and the continuing impact on crypto markets, particularly FTT token trading.The crypto community reacted quickly to SBF’s return to social media. Analysts noted that while short-term FTT volatility is high, investor sentiment may be influenced by SBF’s previous reputation and public statements.By combining these elements, SBF’s activity demonstrates how key figures in crypto can still affect markets, even indirectly, from prison.Key HighlightsSBF reappears online for the first time in months, shaking crypto marketsA mysterious post sparks massive FTT token movement overnightExperts weigh in on the surprising social media comebackFTT Token Reacts to SBF’s First Post Since MarchOn September 24, 2025, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), former CEO of the crypto exchange FTX, made his first appearance on X (formerly Twitter) since March 2025. The post, however, was not written by SBF himself but by a friend, who clarified:Following this update, the FTT token surged over 55%, though the price later declined and is currently around $0.99.Reactions and ContextTravis Kling, founder of Ikigai Asset Management, expressed forgiveness for SBF, a sentiment he shared shortly after the FTX collapse. Kling urged those affected by SBF’s actions to let go of grudges, noting that hatred can destroy a person from within.Earlier in 2025, SBF had been interviewed by Tucker Carlson, discussing prison conditions, his daily life, cryptocurrency, and the SEC. In May, reports suggested he could be released four years early, on December 14, 2044.This post marks one of the rare communications from SBF while in prison, highlighting the ongoing interest in his opinions and the continuing impact on crypto markets, particularly FTT token trading.The crypto community reacted quickly to SBF’s return to social media. Analysts noted that while short-term FTT volatility is high, investor sentiment may be influenced by SBF’s previous reputation and public statements.By combining these elements, SBF’s activity demonstrates how key figures in crypto can still affect markets, even indirectly, from prison.

SBF Returns on X Sending FTT Token Soaring 55 Percent

By: Coinstats
2025/09/24 23:42
FTX Token
FTT$1.0056+23.50%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05176+1.35%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01222+2.00%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003517+3.62%
MAY
MAY$0.03999-0.02%

Key Highlights

  • SBF reappears online for the first time in months, shaking crypto markets
  • A mysterious post sparks massive FTT token movement overnight
  • Experts weigh in on the surprising social media comeback

FTT Token Reacts to SBF’s First Post Since March

On September 24, 2025, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), former CEO of the crypto exchange FTX, made his first appearance on X (formerly Twitter) since March 2025. The post, however, was not written by SBF himself but by a friend, who clarified:

Following this update, the FTT token surged over 55%, though the price later declined and is currently around $0.99.

Reactions and Context

Travis Kling, founder of Ikigai Asset Management, expressed forgiveness for SBF, a sentiment he shared shortly after the FTX collapse. Kling urged those affected by SBF’s actions to let go of grudges, noting that hatred can destroy a person from within.

Earlier in 2025, SBF had been interviewed by Tucker Carlson, discussing prison conditions, his daily life, cryptocurrency, and the SEC. In May, reports suggested he could be released four years early, on December 14, 2044.

This post marks one of the rare communications from SBF while in prison, highlighting the ongoing interest in his opinions and the continuing impact on crypto markets, particularly FTT token trading.

The crypto community reacted quickly to SBF’s return to social media. Analysts noted that while short-term FTT volatility is high, investor sentiment may be influenced by SBF’s previous reputation and public statements.

By combining these elements, SBF’s activity demonstrates how key figures in crypto can still affect markets, even indirectly, from prison.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip

Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip

The post Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold is strutting its way into record territory, smashing through $3,700 an ounce Wednesday morning, as Sprott Asset Management strategist Paul Wong says the yellow metal may finally snatch the dollar’s most coveted role: store of value. Wong Warns: Fiscal Dominance Puts U.S. Dollar on Notice, Gold on Top Gold prices eased slightly to $3,678.9 […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/gold-hits-3700-as-sprotts-wong-says-dollars-store-of-value-crown-may-slip/
Union
U$0.009971-4.47%
CROWN
CROWN$0.047--%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:33
Share
BlockDAG’s Upcoming Sponsorship, Chainlink’s Hesitant Breakout, and Litecoin’s Flat Growth: Best Long Term Cryptos

BlockDAG’s Upcoming Sponsorship, Chainlink’s Hesitant Breakout, and Litecoin’s Flat Growth: Best Long Term Cryptos

As of this week, BlockDAG is priced at just $0.0016, yet has already achieved presale fundraising of over $410 million, with 26.5 billion BDAG coins sold, 312,000+ holders, and an active user base of 3 million daily miners. All eyes are now on a global sponsorship announcement expected within 2 days, an event that the […] The post BlockDAG’s Upcoming Sponsorship, Chainlink’s Hesitant Breakout, and Litecoin’s Flat Growth: Best Long Term Cryptos  appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01408-18.28%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00561+4.27%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/25 01:00
Share
Franklin Templeton expands tokenized fund platform Benji to BNB Chain

Franklin Templeton expands tokenized fund platform Benji to BNB Chain

Global investment giant Franklin Templeton, which boasts $1.6 trillion in assets under management, has expanded its Benji Technology Platform to the BNB Chain ecosystem. Now the company looks forward to broader access to its tokenized products for institutional and retail investors. Roger Bayston, head of digital assets at Franklin Templeton, said, “Our goal is to […]
1
1$0.01574-0.06%
Binance Coin
BNB$1,015.72+0.12%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014414+2.23%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 00:56
Share

Trending News

More

Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip

BlockDAG’s Upcoming Sponsorship, Chainlink’s Hesitant Breakout, and Litecoin’s Flat Growth: Best Long Term Cryptos

Franklin Templeton expands tokenized fund platform Benji to BNB Chain

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

UK-based BTC Miner Cloud Mining Offers Multi-Dimensional Advantages, Helping Global Investors Create a New Landscape