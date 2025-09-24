The post SBF’s Account Posts “gm” From Prison appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SBF’s X account activity sparks scrutiny as he serves a 25-year federal prison sentence. FTX Recovery Trust sues Genesis Digital to recover $1.15B in alleged customer fund misuse. New lawsuit expands recovery efforts after prior $175M Genesis Global Trading settlement. Sam Bankman-Fried’s verified X account surprised markets this week with a one-word post: “gm.” The short message was the first update since March and raised questions because inmates in federal prison cannot directly access social media. The account later clarified that a friend had posted on his behalf. Even so, the moment drew attention back to the former FTX chief, now serving a 25-year sentence tied to the exchange’s 2022 collapse. Related: SBF Breaks Silence from Prison: Blasts Biden, SEC, and “Muffin” Currency FTX Trust Files $1.15B Suit Against Genesis Digital The account activity coincided with a new legal offensive. On September 22, the FTX Recovery Trust filed a lawsuit in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, seeking $1.15 billion from Genesis Digital Assets Ltd. and its co-founders. According to Bloomberg, the FTX Recovery Trust filed a lawsuit on September 23 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware against Bitcoin mining firm Genesis Digital Assets and its co-founders Rashit Makhat and Marco Krohn, seeking to recover approximately $1.15… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) September 23, 2025 Judge Karen B. Owens will oversee the case. The complaint alleges that FTX customer funds were funneled through Alameda Research and used to buy inflated shares in Genesis Digital. Internal records described the valuations as “insane and off-market.” More than half of the disputed money allegedly went to co-founders Rashit Makhat and Marco Krohn. The trust argues that Sam Bankman-Fried personally directed the transactions, despite concerns about unbuilt U.S. data centers and questionable financials. Building the Recovery Track The claim adds to a… The post SBF’s Account Posts “gm” From Prison appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SBF’s X account activity sparks scrutiny as he serves a 25-year federal prison sentence. FTX Recovery Trust sues Genesis Digital to recover $1.15B in alleged customer fund misuse. New lawsuit expands recovery efforts after prior $175M Genesis Global Trading settlement. Sam Bankman-Fried’s verified X account surprised markets this week with a one-word post: “gm.” The short message was the first update since March and raised questions because inmates in federal prison cannot directly access social media. The account later clarified that a friend had posted on his behalf. Even so, the moment drew attention back to the former FTX chief, now serving a 25-year sentence tied to the exchange’s 2022 collapse. Related: SBF Breaks Silence from Prison: Blasts Biden, SEC, and “Muffin” Currency FTX Trust Files $1.15B Suit Against Genesis Digital The account activity coincided with a new legal offensive. On September 22, the FTX Recovery Trust filed a lawsuit in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, seeking $1.15 billion from Genesis Digital Assets Ltd. and its co-founders. According to Bloomberg, the FTX Recovery Trust filed a lawsuit on September 23 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware against Bitcoin mining firm Genesis Digital Assets and its co-founders Rashit Makhat and Marco Krohn, seeking to recover approximately $1.15… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) September 23, 2025 Judge Karen B. Owens will oversee the case. The complaint alleges that FTX customer funds were funneled through Alameda Research and used to buy inflated shares in Genesis Digital. Internal records described the valuations as “insane and off-market.” More than half of the disputed money allegedly went to co-founders Rashit Makhat and Marco Krohn. The trust argues that Sam Bankman-Fried personally directed the transactions, despite concerns about unbuilt U.S. data centers and questionable financials. Building the Recovery Track The claim adds to a…

SBF’s Account Posts “gm” From Prison

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 21:45
  • SBF’s X account activity sparks scrutiny as he serves a 25-year federal prison sentence.
  • FTX Recovery Trust sues Genesis Digital to recover $1.15B in alleged customer fund misuse.
  • New lawsuit expands recovery efforts after prior $175M Genesis Global Trading settlement.

Sam Bankman-Fried’s verified X account surprised markets this week with a one-word post: “gm.” The short message was the first update since March and raised questions because inmates in federal prison cannot directly access social media.

The account later clarified that a friend had posted on his behalf. Even so, the moment drew attention back to the former FTX chief, now serving a 25-year sentence tied to the exchange’s 2022 collapse.

Related: SBF Breaks Silence from Prison: Blasts Biden, SEC, and “Muffin” Currency

FTX Trust Files $1.15B Suit Against Genesis Digital

The account activity coincided with a new legal offensive. On September 22, the FTX Recovery Trust filed a lawsuit in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, seeking $1.15 billion from Genesis Digital Assets Ltd. and its co-founders.

Judge Karen B. Owens will oversee the case. The complaint alleges that FTX customer funds were funneled through Alameda Research and used to buy inflated shares in Genesis Digital. Internal records described the valuations as “insane and off-market.”

More than half of the disputed money allegedly went to co-founders Rashit Makhat and Marco Krohn. The trust argues that Sam Bankman-Fried personally directed the transactions, despite concerns about unbuilt U.S. data centers and questionable financials.

Building the Recovery Track

The claim adds to a long list of recovery efforts since FTX’s collapse. Billions were moved from FTX.com to Alameda during 2021 and 2022. In 2023, the trust secured a $175 million settlement with Genesis Global Trading, a separate entity from Genesis Digital.

The latest case leans on bankruptcy law and Delaware statutes covering fraudulent transfers. Success would add to customer recoveries, though the process may stretch for years.

Related: FTX $1.6 Billion Creditor Payout Sept. 30 Turns Into Crypto’s Next Liquidity Test

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/sbfs-account-posts-gm-from-prison/

