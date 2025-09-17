SBI Group to pilot real-time tokenized deposit settlement using Partior Blockchain and DCJPY token

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 01:33
RealLink
REAL$0.06413+1.39%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23272+0.86%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01395+3.40%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017413-3.60%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005511+9.86%

Key Takeaways

  • SBI Group will conduct a real-time tokenized deposit settlement pilot with major international banks such as J.P. Morgan, Standard Chartered Bank, Deutsche Bank, and DBS.
  • The pilot leverages the Partior Blockchain and yen-denominated DCJPY token for settlement.

SBI Group will pursue real-time tokenized deposit settlement with J.P. Morgan, Standard Chartered Bank, Deutsche Bank, and DBS using Partior Blockchain and the DCJPY, a yen-denominated tokenized deposit provided by DCP.

The pilot will enable atomic settlement with US dollars, euros, and Singapore dollars through tokenized currencies, blockchain technology, and smart contracts.

The initiative represents a collaboration between major international banks to test cross-border settlement capabilities using digital asset infrastructure.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sbi-group-tokenized-deposit-settlement-partior-dcjpy/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Daily: Google’s stablecoin payments for AI agents, Bitwise’s ‘spectacular’ end-of-year rally call, CleanCore’s 100M DOGE buy, and more

The Daily: Google’s stablecoin payments for AI agents, Bitwise’s ‘spectacular’ end-of-year rally call, CleanCore’s 100M DOGE buy, and more

The following article is adapted from The Block’s newsletter, The Daily, which comes out on weekday afternoons.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08904+4.00%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1382+2.14%
DOGE
DOGE$0.26844+1.73%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 01:36
Share
United States and the U.K. To Announce Closer Crypto Cooperation With Focus on Stablecoins: Report

United States and the U.K. To Announce Closer Crypto Cooperation With Focus on Stablecoins: Report

The post United States and the U.K. To Announce Closer Crypto Cooperation With Focus on Stablecoins: Report  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The United States and the United Kingdom are exploring ways to cooperate on digital asset regulations and adoption. According to people familiar with the matter, who spoke to the Financial Times, the United Kingdom is seeking to close its crypto regulatory gap with the United States to foster mainstream adoption of digital assets. Furthermore, the …
Sidekick
K$0.1578-6.79%
Union
U$0.016395-18.37%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02081+3.07%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/17 02:02
Share
BitMine topman verwacht rally voor BTC en ETH bij rentewijziging

BitMine topman verwacht rally voor BTC en ETH bij rentewijziging

Volgens Tom Lee, voorzitter van BitMine en een bekende naam in de crypto wereld, kan een eventuele renteverlaging door de Amerikaanse centrale bank een flinke impuls geven aan onder andere Bitcoin en Ethereum. In een gesprek op CNBC voorspelt Lee dat er dan een krachtige koersbeweging aankomt binnen nu en... Het bericht BitMine topman verwacht rally voor BTC en ETH bij rentewijziging verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,843.95+1.36%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000289+2.48%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.56+0.45%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 01:39
Share

Trending News

More

The Daily: Google’s stablecoin payments for AI agents, Bitwise’s ‘spectacular’ end-of-year rally call, CleanCore’s 100M DOGE buy, and more

United States and the U.K. To Announce Closer Crypto Cooperation With Focus on Stablecoins: Report

BitMine topman verwacht rally voor BTC en ETH bij rentewijziging

Trump Sues New York Times Over $TRUMP Meme Coin – What’s at Stake?

Plasma, a Bitcoin sidechain project focused on stablecoins, plans to launch its mainnet in late summer 2025