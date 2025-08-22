SBI Holdings and Startale Partner to Launch On-Chain Stock and Real Asset Trading Platform

PANews reported on August 22nd that Japanese financial conglomerate SBI Holdings and blockchain infrastructure company Startale Group announced a joint venture to launch a platform supporting 24/7 trading of on-chain stocks and physical assets. The platform will combine SBI's financial ecosystem with Startale's blockchain technology to offer cross-border settlement, sharded holdings, DeFi protocol integration, account abstraction, institutional custody, and real-time compliance monitoring. The two parties will establish two joint venture companies, one responsible for technology development and the other for brand and business development. The platform's launch date has not yet been announced.

