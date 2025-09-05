SBI VC Trade Adds Convano After MetaPlanet Success in Corporate Bitcoin Services

SBI VC Trade, a subsidiary of Japan’s SBI Holdings, has begun offering Bitcoin trading and custody services to Japan’s DAT company Convano.

Convano aims to hold 21,000 BTC by March 2027. SBI VC Trade will support corporate cryptocurrency holdings. This support includes trading options and tax-related arrangements.

SBI Expands Services for DAT Companies

Sponsored

Sponsored

On Friday, SBI VC Trade announced the provision of its “SBIVC for Prime” service package to Convano. This platform for institutional clients offers special preferential spreads for large transactions and price-specified trading. Additionally, it includes a corporate tax exemption service for crypto assets subject to transfer restrictions longer than one year, and reduces staking fees from 25% to 10%.

Convano, a company listed on the Tokyo Exchange Growth, operates nail service chain FASTNAIL in Japan, and currently holds 519.93 BTC. The company intends to integrate Bitcoin into its financial management structure.

Convano is not the first client to use SBI VC Trade’s package. Japan’s representative DAT company, MetaPlanet, signed the same deal one year ago. The treasury of the former hospitality service company MetaPlanet reached 20,000 BTC on Monday. The company arranged capital mobilization of up to $3.7 billion through an extraordinary shareholder meeting. However, stock dilution concerns affected its share price. The stock closed at JPY 709 on Friday.

Incorporating the DAT portfolio has recently been big news in Japan. On August 6, US digital asset platform Bakkt International acquired approximately 30% of Hotta Marusho’s shares, making Bakkt the textile company’s largest shareholder. Bakkt’s CEO, Philip Lord, plans to propose renaming the company “Bitcoin Japan Corporation.” He will present this proposal at an extraordinary shareholder meeting from October 16 to 24.

RemixPoint, originally a Japanese energy and IT solutions firm, reported Q1 FY2026 revenue of approximately $43 million (JPY 6.5 billion), a 50.8% increase year over year. Operating profit rose to around JPY 1.7 billion, mainly due to Bitcoin treasury holdings. The company also initiated discussions on electricity services for mining operators, addressing operational requirements in domestic mining.

Clearer Guideline Takes Shape

Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) announced on Tuesday that cryptocurrency regulation will be consolidated under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. The change lowers potential maximum taxation on crypto gains from 55% to 20%. It gives companies clearer guidelines for using digital assets in treasury management.