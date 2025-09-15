Scammers Drain $25,000 From Woman After Calling Wells Fargo Number – But the Bank Refuses To Reimburse

By: The Daily Hodl
2025/09/15 17:15
Threshold
T$0.01674+0.60%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0876+4.53%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0866-1.05%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0059+1.02%

A woman from Austin, Texas, was reportedly scammed out of $25,000 after calling a phone number associated with Wells Fargo, and now she says the bank won’t reimburse her.

According to a new report by FOX7, Jody Filipot received a text message on June 7 that appeared to have come from Wells Fargo asking her to confirm if she had recently purchased something at Walmart.

Instead of responding, she called the number on the back of her Wells Fargo card and found that no issues were reported. However, about 15 minutes later, she got a call back from the same number from someone who claimed to be a senior supervisor at the bank.

The fraudster – who knew a lot of personal information about Filipot – told her that she needed to go to a Wells Fargo location and withdraw $15,000 from her checking account, and deposit the money into a Chase bank account, promising her it was part of an operation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and that she would be reimbursed.

The next day, she was instructed to do the same thing, except with $10,000. However, when her partner checked her account the following day, they found that the money was gone

According to Connie Adams, Filipot’s partner, Wells Fargo is not doing enough to help them.

As stated by Adams to FOX 7,

“We just don’t understand, like Wells Fargo could have done so much more to protect us and they didn’t, and now we’re having to fight them to get our money back.”

In a statement to FOX 7, a Wells Fargo spokesperson said,

“We deeply empathize with those affected by financial scams. When a customer reports a suspected fraud or scam scenario, we take the situation seriously and thoroughly investigate the matter.”

Follow us on X, Facebook and Telegram
Don't Miss a Beat – Subscribe to get email alerts delivered directly to your inbox
Check Price Action
Surf The Daily Hodl Mix
 
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed at The Daily Hodl are not investment advice. Investors should do their due diligence before making any high-risk investments in Bitcoin, cryptocurrency or digital assets. Please be advised that your transfers and trades are at your own risk, and any losses you may incur are your responsibility. The Daily Hodl does not recommend the buying or selling of any cryptocurrencies or digital assets, nor is The Daily Hodl an investment advisor. Please note that The Daily Hodl participates in affiliate marketing.

Generated Image: Midjourney

 

The post Scammers Drain $25,000 From Woman After Calling Wells Fargo Number – But the Bank Refuses To Reimburse appeared first on The Daily Hodl.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB demand wanes as holders offload meme tokens

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB demand wanes as holders offload meme tokens

Shiba Inu (SHIB) extends its decline at the time of writing on Friday after dropping nearly 5% so far this week. The on-chain data supports a correction ahead, as SHIB holders are unloading tokens amid the escalating Iran-Israel war.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001299-4.90%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000555-7.50%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002558-2.66%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/20 15:13
Share
PeckShield: Hacken was suspected of being attacked, HAI fell by about 100% in a short period of time

PeckShield: Hacken was suspected of being attacked, HAI fell by about 100% in a short period of time

PANews reported on June 21 that PeckShieldAlert tweeted a reminder that Hacken (HAI) was suspected of being attacked, and market data showed that the price of its token HAI fell
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01353-7.20%
HAI
HAI$0.008068--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0876+4.53%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 08:43
Share
Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss

Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss

Imagine a world where meme coins dominate the cryptocurrency landscape. Gigachad ($GIGA) flexes its muscles on social feeds, Comedian ($BAN) cracks jokes while moving markets, SPX6900 ($SPX) clings to absurd tickers, Apu Apustaja ($APU) revives classic meme nostalgia, and Banana for Scale ($BANANAS31) measures chaos in bunches. Each has its quirks, but in the middle […] The post Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Threshold
T$0.01674+0.66%
GIGACHAD
GIGA$0.01167-8.89%
SPX6900
SPX$1.2936-5.01%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/16 03:15
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB demand wanes as holders offload meme tokens

PeckShield: Hacken was suspected of being attacked, HAI fell by about 100% in a short period of time

Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss

Strategy stapelt 525 BTC bij en nadert 640.000 munten

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months