SCO Focuses on Blockchain in Digital Economy Cooperation Efforts

On September 1, 2025, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s Council of Heads of State announced collaboration in blockchain, cloud computing, and digital economy during their 25th summit in Tianjin.

This initiative could enhance global digital cooperation, yet no direct financial impacts or specific cryptocurrency references have been observed in official government reports.

Bitcoin Price Dips but Sees Long-Term Increase

Did you know? The SCO’s emphasis on blockchain and digital cooperation in 2025 marks one of the first instances in which this intergovernmental organization formalized such technological ambitions, contrasting past digital dialogues focused primarily on bilateral exchanges rather than multilateral frameworks.

Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $111,003.65 with a market cap of $2.21 trillion and a 24-hour volume of $72.63 billion, as reported by CoinMarketCap. Compared to a month ago, BTC’s price decreased by 3.02%, while its 90-day growth showed a 5.53% increase.

Research insights from Coincu highlight the potential for progressive technological alignments within the SCO, as member states explore blockchain’s application. Long-term effects may emerge as standards solidify, but immediate market impacts are speculative due to the proposal’s preliminary nature.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 04:39 UTC on September 3, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

