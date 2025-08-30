SCOR Launches ‘SCOR Invitational’ Ahead of $SCOR Token Generation Event

Players move up the SCOR Invitational Leaderboard and have a direct say in how much $SCOR they get in the TGE airdrop by committing and locking their Gems.

The SCOR Invitational, a pre-token generation event that offers participants an early chance to commit their Gems and move up the SCOR Invitational Leaderboard, was announced by SCOR today. The SCOR Center, the official location where Gems may be exchanged for $SCOR at TGE, will make its debut on August 29, 2025, at 2 p.m. UTC, when the SCOR Invitational begins.

As anticipation for the upcoming $SCOR TGE grows, early adopters are rewarded with the SCOR Invitational. Players move up the SCOR Invitational Leaderboard and have a direct say in how much $SCOR they get in the TGE airdrop by committing and locking their Gems.

Tom Mizzone, CEO of Sweet stated:

Players may only access the SCOR Invitational by tapping the “Get SCOR” button on the homepage of the SCOR Center, located at https://t.me/scor_games_bot/app. Simple actions like keeping up a 3-day streak, linking a TON wallet, adding a friend, and reaching score milestones in mini-games like Sky Slam, Flappy Racquet, and Sixer Smash are required of players in order to be eligible. With end-of-event multipliers of up to 10x applied at TGE, players may commit Gems to climb weekly leaderboards for added prizes once they are eligible. Every commitment has a strategic option: either hold Gems back to continue gaining strength in mini-games before committing later, or lock them in to increase leaderboard rank and get weekly bonuses.

The core of $SCOR tokenomics is a community-first approach that tightens supply overall while continuously returning value to participants. One-third of tokens from each on-platform purchase go into a transparent Community Rewards Wallet, where they are then allocated among users based on their involvement, leaderboard ranks, and accomplishments. The last third promotes platform expansion, while the remaining third is permanently taken out of circulation, generating deflationary pressure that fortifies long-term value. The most active players and the larger community gain as the ecosystem grows because player participation directly fosters utility, stability, and opportunity in this circular economy.

SCOR is a cutting-edge sports gaming ecosystem where talent and incentives coexist. SCOR turns routine play into meaningful experiences with its token-driven growth, competitive challenges, and sports-themed mini-games. Players may link digital gaming with worldwide sports fans by earning and using $SCOR tokens to unlock in-game enhancements, limited-edition pro athlete NFTs, and special real-world rewards. SCOR is designed to engage both Web3 natives and mainstream fans, fostering a meaningful and long-lasting community experience via strong connections across professional sports.