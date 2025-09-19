Scott Bessent says yuan drop against euro is Europe’s problem, not America’s

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 10:16
1
1$0.011182+122.57%
Threshold
T$0.01699-0.58%
Union
U$0.014572+3.25%
Vice
VICE$0.02198+0.82%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01746+0.93%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001927+0.05%

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in Madrid on Thursday that the slump in China’s currency isn’t a problem for the United States, it’s Europe that should be worried.

Speaking during a joint interview with Reuters and Bloomberg, Scott made the comments after meetings with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng as part of the U.S.-China trade discussions, which also included talks on TikTok.

He made it clear that the yuan, also known as the renminbi, has actually strengthened against the U.S. dollar this year, but collapsed to a record low against the euro.

“The RMB is actually stronger this year versus the dollar. Now it’s at an all-time low versus the euro, which is a problem for the Europeans,” Scott, rejecting the idea that Beijing was trying to devalue its currency to gain an unfair edge against Washington.

He said Chinese officials haven’t tried anything of the sort with the U.S. and explained the reality behind the currency’s movement: “It’s a closed currency. So they manage the level.”

Yuan collapse helps Chinese exports flood europe

Since January, the yuan has plunged from 7.5 per euro to over 8.4, triggering concerns across Europe. Meanwhile, against the dollar, it’s gained slightly from 7.3 to 7.1.

This divergence has created a lopsided trade dynamic, because while the U.S. has seen its imports from China drop 14% due to aggressive tariffs, Europe has recorded a 6.9% increase in trade with China.

So, Scott said the U.S. tariffs are doing what they were meant to do, cutting down the trade deficit. But the redirected flow of Chinese goods is now landing in European markets instead, where the yuan’s weakness is making Chinese exports even cheaper in euro terms.

The weakening of the yuan is hitting Europe at a sensitive time, as the European Central Bank (ECB) spent the last year consistently cutting interest rates to support growth across the eurozone.

Between June 2024 and June 2025, monetary easing was pushed aggressively, but just as prices were starting to stabilize, cheap Chinese products began flooding the market, triggering deflation.

Scope Ratings says EU’s core inflation and wage growth are still above target, even though they’ve cooled slightly.

Labor markets remain tight, especially in major economies like Germany, though public spending is up across the continent, especially in defense and infrastructure, which is pushing prices higher again. Plus, a new EU energy trading regime is expected to start in 2027.

ECB watches euro strength and deflation risks

The ECB has no more rate cuts planned for 2025, according to Scope. But it’s not ruling anything out. The next change in policy will depend on several factors: inflation trends, the growth outlook, US-EU trade relations, and most importantly, the exchange rate.

So far this year, the euro has gained 13% against the dollar. If it rises beyond 1.20, it could hurt Europe’s competitiveness and raise fears of deflation.

Scott’s comments on the yuan point to a growing divide between how the U.S. and Europe are handling their economic relationship with China.

America’s trade strategy under President Donald Trump is designed to push back against Chinese imports, and it’s working by Scott’s count. Europe, on the other hand, is getting hit from two directions—an undervalued yuan and an overvalued euro.

The euro is still the second major reserve currency after the dollar. But how long will that last? We’ll be watching.

KEY Difference Wire: the secret tool crypto projects use to get guaranteed media coverage

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/scott-bessent-on-yuan-drop-against-euro/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bio Protocol Raises $6.9M to Advance AI-Powered Decentralized Science

Bio Protocol Raises $6.9M to Advance AI-Powered Decentralized Science

The post Bio Protocol Raises $6.9M to Advance AI-Powered Decentralized Science appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Decentralized science (DeSci) platform Bio Protocol secured backing from investors including Maelstrom Fund and Animoca Brands to expand its artificial intelligence-native biotech research framework.  Bio Protocol announced Wednesday that it had raised $6.9 million in funding, reflecting growing interest in decentralized approaches to drug discovery that integrate AI, blockchain and community engagement.  Maelstrom founder Arthur Hayes described Bio Protocol as a potential “category-defining launchpad” for scientific research. “If it works, it’s not just a launchpad – it’s the birth of an AI-native research market,” he said. Hayes also highlighted how it opens up research opportunities that communities find appealing, not just what academics find interesting.  Cointelegraph reached out to Maelstrom and Animoca for more information, but did not receive a response by publication.  Source: Bio Protocol Speeding up science using AI and crypto DeSci is a movement that uses blockchain technology, crypto incentives and decentralized governance to change how scientific research is conducted, funded and shared. Bio Protocol said it’s speeding up science by integrating crypto and AI. Its approach compresses the drug discovery pipeline using blockchain-based funding and coordination.  Instead of waiting years for traditional grants to be awarded or pharma partnerships to be formed, researchers can use decentralized AI agents, dubbed “BioAgents” that generate hypotheses, connect to onchain wallets and channel community-raised capital into experiments.  Each step of the process will be recorded onchain, ensuring that contributors will be credited and maintaining an immutable record of research progress.  The protocol also uses crypto-native incentives to keep research moving faster. It uses tokenized intellectual property, staking systems and loyalty rewards to align investors, researchers and community members around shared outcomes.  Related: ‘Science needs an update’: How DeSci can fix junk science and cure baldness Addressing inefficiencies in academic research Simon Dedic, the founder of Moonrock Capital, one of Bio…
BIO Protocol
BIO$0.17246+3.59%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00196764-1.05%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08831+2.16%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 11:05
Share
Ethereum mainnet Fusaka upgrade is tentatively scheduled for December 3rd this year

Ethereum mainnet Fusaka upgrade is tentatively scheduled for December 3rd this year

PANews reported on September 19th that Christine Kim, former vice president of research at Galaxy Digital, stated on the X platform that today's Ethereum developer meeting, ACDC 165, reached a key decision, confirming the schedule for the Fusaka public testnet and the BPO hard fork. Developers agreed on the upcoming schedule for Fusaka: Holesky upgrade on October 1st, Sepolia upgrade on October 14th, Hoodi upgrade on October 28th, and mainnet upgrade on December 3rd. The exact date, time, and epoch number will be reconfirmed in the coming days. Developers also agree that, based on some preliminary analysis of Fusaka Devnet-5, blob capacity should more than double within two weeks of Fusaka's activation. Initially, Fusaka will not make any changes to blob capacity. After the first week, the first BPO fork will activate, increasing the target/maximum blob count from 6/9 to 10/15. A week after the first BPO fork, the second BPO fork will activate, further increasing these values to 14/21.
Vice
VICE$0.02198+0.59%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08831+2.16%
Fork Chain
FORK$0.00003936-9.97%
Share
PANews2025/09/19 11:09
Share
The Sky community has launched a vote on the proposal to "charge a late penalty for MKR upgrades to SKY"

The Sky community has launched a vote on the proposal to "charge a late penalty for MKR upgrades to SKY"

PANews reported on September 19th that Sky (formerly MakerDAO) announced on the X platform that voting has opened on a proposal to implement a late upgrade penalty for MKR to SKY. As part of the ongoing MKR to SKY upgrade process, Sky Atlas has specified that an executive vote on September 18, 2025, will set a 1% late upgrade penalty for the new MKR to SKY conversion contract. If the vote passes, all MKR to SKY upgrades will be subject to a 1% late upgrade penalty starting September 22, 2025. Thereafter, the late upgrade penalty will gradually increase by 1% every three months.
1
1$0.011208+112.11%
Sky Protocol
SKY$0.07545-0.35%
Particl
PART$0.2077-0.43%
Share
PANews2025/09/19 11:35
Share

Trending News

More

Bio Protocol Raises $6.9M to Advance AI-Powered Decentralized Science

Ethereum mainnet Fusaka upgrade is tentatively scheduled for December 3rd this year

The Sky community has launched a vote on the proposal to "charge a late penalty for MKR upgrades to SKY"

Michigan Bitcoin Reserve Bill HB 4087 Enters Second Reading in the House of Representatives

A whale bought 3.59 million ASTER and withdrew from the Aster platform 1 hour ago.