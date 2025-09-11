Scroll DAO governance announced a "pause" and the leadership team resigned en masse

PANews reported on September 11th that Scroll DAO announced today that it has suspended its governance process. The leadership team has resigned, but existing governance proposals remain ongoing. Officials stated that they are "redesigning governance," but did not specify whether current proposals, including key issues such as the DAO treasury management, will be terminated or withdrawn. Team members stated that the suspension, not termination, was a temporary measure, and the specific reasons and follow-up arrangements have not yet been announced. The word "experimentation" was mentioned repeatedly during the meeting, leaving the future governance path unclear.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.