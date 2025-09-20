TLDR Scroll DAO will report to the Scroll Foundation for strategic oversight and veto power. The DAO treasury allocations will shift to a biannual schedule. Scroll DAO will recruit a Governance Council to draft a new constitution. The restructure aims to balance community input with faster execution. Scroll DAO, the decentralized autonomous organization behind the [...] The post Scroll DAO Restructures Governance to Improve Efficiency and Execution appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Scroll DAO will report to the Scroll Foundation for strategic oversight and veto power. The DAO treasury allocations will shift to a biannual schedule. Scroll DAO will recruit a Governance Council to draft a new constitution. The restructure aims to balance community input with faster execution. Scroll DAO, the decentralized autonomous organization behind the [...] The post Scroll DAO Restructures Governance to Improve Efficiency and Execution appeared first on CoinCentral.

Scroll DAO Restructures Governance to Improve Efficiency and Execution

By: Coincentral
2025/09/20 00:51
TLDR

  • Scroll DAO will report to the Scroll Foundation for strategic oversight and veto power.
  • The DAO treasury allocations will shift to a biannual schedule.
  • Scroll DAO will recruit a Governance Council to draft a new constitution.
  • The restructure aims to balance community input with faster execution.

Scroll DAO, the decentralized autonomous organization behind the Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution, has announced a major restructuring of its governance model. The change aims to improve efficiency, better allocate resources, and streamline decision-making to keep pace with the project’s rapid growth.

The DAO will now report to the Scroll Foundation, which will provide strategic oversight and retain veto power when necessary. While this move marks a shift in governance, the project emphasized that it is not disbanding the DAO. Instead, it is evolving the structure to balance faster execution with community participation.

“Scroll’s rapid growth demands faster alignment, efficiency, and resource allocation than current DAO processes allow,” stated the team. They also assured the community that the changes carry no protocol-level risks and that user funds will remain fully secure.

Execution Council to Manage Operations

Under the new structure, the Execution Council will take over the operational responsibilities of the DAO. This change comes as the Scroll team aims to address the increasing need for faster decision-making and resource management.

The Execution Council will be tasked with running the day-to-day operations of the DAO, while the Scroll Foundation will focus on providing high-level guidance and oversight.

The restructuring is expected to enhance the responsiveness of the DAO to market conditions, enabling Scroll to act more swiftly and effectively in the rapidly evolving blockchain space. The Execution Council will play a crucial role in executing DAO operations efficiently, ensuring that the project remains agile.

Governance Council to Draft New Constitution

As part of the governance overhaul, Scroll DAO plans to recruit members for a new Governance Council. This council will be responsible for drafting an updated DAO constitution.

The new governance structure is scheduled to be implemented in the January 2026 voting cycle.

The Governance Council will be tasked with ensuring that the community’s voice is still heard while accommodating the need for faster, more market-responsive decisions. The new constitution will be key to shaping the future of the DAO and guiding the project through its next phase of development.

Continued Focus on Existing Initiatives

Despite the restructuring of the governance model, Scroll DAO assured the community that existing initiatives would continue as planned.

Programs such as the Delegate Accelerator Program, the Ecosystem Growth Council, and the Security Subsidy Program will continue under their approved budgets and timelines.

This continuity in existing initiatives shows the commitment to ongoing projects while implementing the governance changes. The project aims to ensure that the shift in governance will not disrupt the current momentum but will instead enhance Scroll’s ability to execute its goals more efficiently.

The post Scroll DAO Restructures Governance to Improve Efficiency and Execution appeared first on CoinCentral.

