Scroll: No new proposals will be processed until the new governance model is launched

PANews reported on September 11 that Ethereum Layer 2 network Scroll released an update on the X platform, saying: "While all approved proposals will move forward as planned, we will no longer process new proposals until the updated governance model is launched. As stated in our DAO charter, we welcome experimentation and governance development and see this as an opportunity for responsible evolution. This prudent move allows us to design a more efficient, effective, and consistent process. In other words: 1. All approved proposals will move forward as planned. 2. The existing governance mechanism will remain unchanged while the working group designs the new model. 3. We are focused on achieving consistency, efficiency, and sustainability. 4. We will no longer process new proposals until the updated model is launched."

Earlier today, news broke that ScrollDAO governance was "suspended" and the leadership team resigned collectively .