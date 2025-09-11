Sean Ono Lennon Praises Bitcoin’s Resistance to Money Printing

In a surprising endorsement, Sean Ono Lennon, the son of legendary musician John Lennon, has praised Bitcoin as a powerful solution against government money printing and political instability. In a recent interview, Lennon highlighted Bitcoin’s ability to act as a hedge against inflation and a source of financial sovereignty, echoing his father’s anti-establishment sentiments in …

