SEC Acknowledges Canary Staked SEI ETF, Boosting SEI Token Gains

By: Coincentral
2025/09/09 22:32
TLDR

  • The SEC has officially acknowledged the filing for the Canary Staked SEI ETF, starting the public comment process.
  • Cboe BZX Exchange seeks approval to list the Canary Staked SEI ETF, offering exposure to staked SEI tokens.
  • The SEC will have up to 240 days to make a decision on the approval of the SEI ETF.
  • The Canary Staked SEI ETF could become the first U.S.-listed product focused on staked SEI tokens.
  • The SEI token is currently trading at $0.32, showing strong support and resistance levels in the market.

The U.S. SEC has officially acknowledged Cboe BZX Exchange’s filing for the Canary Staked SEI ETF. This step initiates the public comment process before the SEC makes a decision. The process includes a 45-day window for an initial decision, extendable up to 240 days.

Cboe BZX Exchange’s SEI ETF Proposal

Cboe BZX Exchange seeks approval to list the Canary Staked SEI ETF. This exchange-traded fund (ETF) would be a Delaware statutory trust. Canary Capital Group LLC would sponsor the fund.

According to the filing, the ETF will offer exposure to staked SEI tokens. Cboe BZX emphasized that this proposal aligns with the Securities Exchange Act. They argued that it should be treated like previously approved products, such as those for Bitcoin and Ethereum.

If approved, the Canary Staked SEI ETF would be the first U.S.-listed product for staked SEI tokens. It would offer investors an opportunity to diversify their portfolio with a stake in the SEI ecosystem. The filing represents a significant move for staked digital assets in the U.S.

SEI Token’s Price Action Amid ETF Filing

The SEI token is trading at $0.32, reflecting strong market interest. Recent price movement has shown horizontal support in the $0.26–$0.28 range. Resistance levels are now seen around $0.32–$0.33, with higher levels near $0.36 and $0.39.

A breakout above $0.39 could drive further price gains for the SEI token. This movement aligns with expectations for increased interest in the SEI ecosystem. The application for the SEI ETF has sparked additional optimism in the market.

