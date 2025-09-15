SEC Aims to ‘Focus on Real Fraud, Not Small Errors’

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 21:55
Key Highlights

  • Paul Atkins wants clear, fair rules for crypto and financial markets.
  • The SEC could stop punishing technical violations under Atkins.
  • Crypto investors may see a predictable and transparent regulatory approach.

Paul Atkins Sets a New Direction for the SEC

Paul Atkins, who took office as SEC Chair in April 2025, is signaling a major shift in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s approach to regulation. Known for his pro-crypto stance, Atkins emphasizes transparency and predictability in enforcement.

Unlike his predecessor, Gary Gensler, Atkins believes the SEC should focus penalties on clear cases of fraud and criminal activity rather than minor technical violations.

Clear Rules and Fair Enforcement for Crypto

In a recent interview with the Financial Times, Atkins explained that companies committing technical violations should not face the same harsh treatment as fraudsters:

This approach aims to create a more predictable environment for businesses, helping the industry grow while avoiding unnecessary fines and confusion.

Atkins also criticized multibillion-dollar fines issued under Gensler, noting that violators often had no chance to correct mistakes. He is advocating for the systematization of accounting rules and a clearer framework for tokenized securities.

What This Means for the Crypto Industry

Under Atkins, the SEC is likely to adopt a pro-business, transparent approach to regulation. Key initiatives include:

  • Clarifying which crypto assets are considered securities
  • Issuing regulatory guidance to avoid arbitrary enforcement
  • Supporting innovation while protecting investors

The Project Crypto initiative is one example of this new direction, aimed at forming a clear and structured approach to regulating the cryptosphere. For crypto investors and companies, Atkins’ leadership promises a more stable, predictable, and fair regulatory environment.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/11028/paul-atkins-sec-aims-to-focus-on-real-fraud-not-small-errors

