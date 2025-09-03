SEC and CFTC join forces to clear barriers for registered firms to conduct spot cryptocurrency trading

By: PANews
2025/09/03 07:05
PANews reported on September 3 that according to CoinDesk, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) stated in a joint statement that certain crypto assets can be traded if they are approved by the two U.S. market regulators; the statement also pointed out that now, registered trading platforms can conduct such business with the permission of the two agencies.

The statement on Tuesday also pointed out that the two are working together to promote the trading of certain spot crypto asset products on registered exchanges. The two institutions believe that designated contract markets registered with the U.S. CFTC and national securities exchanges registered with the SEC can promote related transactions, and they also invite relevant entities to contact to determine how to proceed. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins said that market participants should have the right to freely choose trading venues. CFTC Acting Chairwoman Caroline Pham said that the statement highlights their common goal of supporting the growth and development of these markets, and it will not be the last. Tuesday's statement did not mention specific cryptocurrencies, and regulators said they are ready to communicate with trading venues on market principles.

