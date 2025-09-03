SEC and CFTC Open US-Registered Exchanges for Spot Crypto Listings

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/03 05:43
Movement
MOVE$0.1189+3.21%

TLDR

  • The SEC and CFTC have issued a joint statement allowing US exchanges to list spot crypto products.
  • Exchanges must meet specific operational, margin, and clearing requirements to list spot crypto assets.
  • The decision marks a significant step in aligning US regulations with the growing crypto market.
  • SEC Chair Paul Atkins called the move a major step in bringing crypto innovation back to the US.
  • The announcement sets the stage for major exchanges like NYSE and Nasdaq to offer spot crypto trading.

The SEC and CFTC have issued a joint staff statement allowing U.S.-registered exchanges to list spot crypto products. This marks a significant step forward in the regulatory landscape for crypto assets in the United States. Both agencies clarified that the current law does not prohibit such products from being listed if specific requirements are met.

SEC and CFTC Open Doors for Crypto

The SEC and CFTC announced that US exchanges can now list spot crypto products under certain conditions. These conditions include ensuring proper margin, clearing, settlement, and public dissemination of trade data. The agencies also emphasized that exchanges must meet specific operational and risk management standards to offer these products.

CFTC Acting Chair Caroline Pham called the decision a turning point. She stressed that it aligns with efforts to make the US the global leader in crypto innovation. “This is a critical moment for America,” she said, highlighting the importance of supporting crypto markets within a clear regulatory framework.

Major Exchanges May Soon Offer Spot Crypto Products

Matthew Sigel, head of digital assets research at VanEck, commented on the announcement. He suggested that major US exchanges like the NYSE and Nasdaq could soon offer spot trading for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Sigel added that this decision signals an important shift for crypto markets in the US.

The SEC’s Project Crypto and the CFTC’s Crypto Sprint helped shape this initiative. These efforts aim to create a more transparent and secure environment for digital asset trading. The staff is now ready to review filings from national securities exchanges and other platforms looking to list spot crypto products.

The post SEC and CFTC Open US-Registered Exchanges for Spot Crypto Listings appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ether Machine: treasury at 495,362 ETH towards the IPO

Ether Machine: treasury at 495,362 ETH towards the IPO

The Ether Machine strengthens its ETH treasury before the IPO with an in-kind commitment of 150,000 ETH The Ether Machine strengthens its ETH treasury with an in-kind commitment of 150,000 ETH underwritten by Jeffrey Berns, founder of Blockchains, bringing the total holdings to 495,362 ETH – equivalent to an estimated value of approximately […]
Ethereum
ETH$4,330.67+1.21%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/03 00:54
Share
U.S. manufacturing has contracted for six consecutive months as of August 2025

U.S. manufacturing has contracted for six consecutive months as of August 2025

The U.S. manufacturing industry reportedly contracted again in August, the sixth time in a row it has happened this year.  This comes as factories struggle with the fallout from Trump’s import tariffs, which have affected the current business environment so much, some manufacturers are reminded of the Great Recession. Trump’s import tariffs may be doing […]
SIX
SIX$0.02145-0.32%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.41+1.50%
MAY
MAY$0.04288+0.23%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/03 05:30
Share
Aggressive $19M USDC Inflow in HYPE Signals Investor Confidence: Will Whales Push HYPE Price to New ATHs?

Aggressive $19M USDC Inflow in HYPE Signals Investor Confidence: Will Whales Push HYPE Price to New ATHs?

Analysis of whale activity, USDC integration, technical levels, and how Outset PR helps crypto projects engineer visibility with data-driven campaigns.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.83+4.93%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999+0.01%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03653+2.81%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/03 05:40
Share

Trending News

More

Ether Machine: treasury at 495,362 ETH towards the IPO

U.S. manufacturing has contracted for six consecutive months as of August 2025

Aggressive $19M USDC Inflow in HYPE Signals Investor Confidence: Will Whales Push HYPE Price to New ATHs?

SEC and CFTC open doors for spot crypto trading on US-registered exchanges

Ethena’s USDe has become the third-largest stablecoin, surpassing DAI and USDS