The regulation of DeFi lending enters a crucial phase, with discussions between SEC staff and Term Finance.The regulation of DeFi lending enters a crucial phase, with discussions between SEC staff and Term Finance.

SEC and DeFi lending: Term Finance clarifies Reves and Howey, what changes

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/09/22 18:13
DeFi
DEFI$0.001752-1.57%
defi lending sec

The regulation of DeFi lending enters a crucial phase. A recent discussion between SEC staff and Term Finance highlighted how the Reves and Howey tests frame fixed-rate crypto loans executed via smart contracts and backed by high collateral. The takeaway? The technical architecture and interface management can make the difference between a “note” not subject to registration and a true “security” to be regulated, as noted in the SEC memo of September 15, 2025. 

For a broader regulatory framework, please also refer to the international guidelines on crypto assets published by recognized supervisory bodies and the SEC updates on the activities of its crypto task force and the general principles collected in documents such as the IOSCO report on regulatory issues of crypto-assets.

According to data collected from on-chain analysis conducted on lending protocols and public metrics from Aave and MakerDAO, the collateral requirements for fixed-rate loans show typical LTV in the range of 120%–150%. Industry analysts also note that the adoption of reliable oracles and the technical separation between core smart contracts and front-end reduce the likelihood that the SEC will interpret such instruments as “investment contracts”.

In brief

  • Loans short-term, fixed rate, with typical overcollateralization between 120% and 150%.
  • Legal framework: the Reves test, used to exclude “notes” from the definition of securities, is compared with the Howey test applied to “investment contracts”.
  • Decisive Node: the role of interfaces and operators in providing “efforts of others”.

What Emerged from the SEC–Term Finance Confrontation

Term Finance has introduced a short-term fixed-rate lending model, secured by crypto assets in overcollateralization and inspired by tri-party repurchase structures typical of traditional markets. The execution takes place in a non-custodial manner, via smart contracts: these allow real-time monitoring of positions.

Mechanics and Risk Management

  • Collateral: high collateral requirements to absorb the volatility of crypto markets.
  • Prices: use of decentralized oracles, such as Chainlink, to reduce the risk of data manipulation.
  • Monitoring: continuous on-chain audit of positions and liquidation triggers.
  • Structure: scheme similar to a tri-party repo to coordinate liquidity and counterparty management.

The Legal Framework: Reves vs Howey, Explained Simply

The two tests that guide the SEC analysis are fundamental:

  • Reves determines when a “note” is excluded from the category of securities, evaluating purposes, investor expectations, market structure, and alternative protections.
  • Howey examines whether there is an “investment contract”: investment of money in a common enterprise, with an expectation of profit based on the efforts of others.

In the context of fixed-rate DeFi loans, the practical distinction is clear: if the loan appears as a standard credit with well-defined risk and return, the analysis according to the Reves test may prevail; however, if the token or user experience fuels concrete expectations of profit linked to the activity of an identifiable team, the Howey interpretation becomes decisive.

The Controversial Issue: Interfaces, Secondary Markets, Retail Participation

Term Finance has highlighted three sensitive areas. Firstly, retail participation: the indiscriminate access of individual investors can trigger the application of protections typical of securities. Secondly, secondary markets: the transferability and trading of loan rights accentuate the similarity of tokens to tradable financial instruments. Finally, interfaces: a front-end that induces profit expectations, thanks to the presence of an identifiable team, reinforces the “efforts of others” criterion provided in the Howey test.

This analysis highlights how protocols with concentrated governance, aggressive marketing, and “packaged” yields may be subject to stricter scrutiny, even if the core remains on‑chain and transparent.

Why Technique Weighs on Regulation

Design choices are not neutral. The adoption of robust oracles, predictable liquidation mechanisms, real-time audits, and a clear separation between the on‑chain core and external interfaces can significantly reduce operational and market risks. Indeed, these features strengthen the Reves argument for standardized lending, especially if supported by clear documentation and independent audits.

  • Transparency: dissemination of public metrics on collateral ratio, expected slippage, and liquidation times.
  • Limitations: introduction of caps for exposures and institutional whitelists in high-risk contexts.
  • Separation: distinction between core smart contracts and interfaces, with appropriate risk disclosure.

Dialogue with the SEC: roundtable, FinHub, and sandbox

The SEC staff continues to engage with the industry through thematic roundtables and channels like FinHub. Commissioner Hester Peirce has often advocated for “safe harbor” approaches, promoting experimental pathways. In this context, Term Finance has proposed the adoption of regulatory sandbox forms and continuous reassessment to prevent loans or tokens from being misunderstood as investment products.

The SEC has also scheduled a roundtable on financial privacy and surveillance, expected for October 17, 2025.

Practical Implications

For developers and protocols

  • Design of a neutral front-end, with clear risk disclosure and a distinct separation from the on-chain core.
  • Adoption of conservative parameters (LTV, liquidation thresholds) and transparent public reporting.
  • Implementation of transparent governance that reduces dependence on a highly identifiable team.

For institutions and lending desks

  • Preference for the integration of multiple oracles, independent audits, and checks such as KYA/KYB on counterparties.
  • Risk management processes in line with the typical structures of tri-party repo contracts.
  • In-depth legal assessment according to the Reves/Howey tests, based on the target market and the transferability of the assets.

Timelines and Next Steps

  • Memorandum of the meeting: published on September 15, 2025, by the SEC staff.
  • Analysis underway on the application of the Reves/Howey tests to fixed-rate DeFi loans.
  • Roundtable on privacy and financial surveillance scheduled for October 17, 2025.

What it means for the market

If the “known” interpretation in Reves style prevails for standardized loans, protocols characterized by clear rules and transparency could scale with less regulatory friction. However, if interfaces and commercial narrative fuel profit expectations based on the efforts of third parties, the Howey test will remain the cornerstone of regulatory analysis. It must be said that the game is played on the boundary between regulated credit and disguised investment.

Conclusion

The comparison between the SEC and Term Finance highlights how compliance in DeFi lending does not solely depend on legal regulation, but also requires precise engineering and communication choices. With overcollateralization, reliable oracles, and on‑chain audits supporting the Reves test, and interfaces and governance that can fuel the Howey interpretation, success will depend on the balance between innovation and investor protection.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

China’s rare-earth shipments to the US slip while overall exports increase

China’s rare-earth shipments to the US slip while overall exports increase

The post China’s rare-earth shipments to the US slip while overall exports increase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China’s exports of rare earths to the United States slipped in August despite the country’s overall magnet shipments continuing to recover after Beijing eased export curbs earlier this year. Customs figures released Saturday show that exports of rare earths to the US fell 5% from July to 590 tons. Total overseas shipments rose to about 6,146 tons, the highest monthly tally since January. The latest data arrived a day after Trump and China’s leader, Xi Jinping, held a phone call on Friday to address trade tensions.  Rare-earth magnets, used in wind turbines, military systems, and electric vehicles, emerged as one of Beijing’s strongest points of pressure earlier in the year. Trump has recently pointed to parts of airplanes in response to China’s rare-earth limits. China supplies roughly 90% of the world’s rare-earth magnet output. The squeeze has sped up efforts in the US and elsewhere to build domestic supply chains. MP Materials Corp., the only US rare-earth miner, says it plans to begin commercial magnet production later in 2025. Beijing has been demonstrating its control over rare earths Almost six months ago, Beijing sent a clear signal about its control over critical inputs by suspending exports of high-strength rare earths used in several industries. That step injected fresh urgency into projects already underway to find alternative sources. In the US, four magnet plants are now either completing construction or starting production, while a particularly large facility opened in Eastern Europe.  China has used its control of magnet supplies in talks with Trump and the European Union. Since the initial halt, Beijing has permitted some shipments while keeping tighter oversight. China has also limited exports of magnets to Europe to push the EU to rethink tariffs on electric cars made in China. Concerns about China’s dominance began surfacing years ago within…
SIX
SIX$0.02092-4.34%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.683-8.54%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05156-7.26%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 22:48
Share
Midas and Axelar launch XRP tokenized product mXRP, targeting a base yield of up to 8%

Midas and Axelar launch XRP tokenized product mXRP, targeting a base yield of up to 8%

PANews reported on September 22 that according to The Block, the tokenization platform Midas has reached a cooperation with Interop Labs, the developer of the blockchain interoperability protocol Axelar, to jointly launch the XRP tokenized product mXRP. Currently, the product sets a basic yield of 6%-8%, paid in the form of XRP. Users can deposit XRP as collateral in a tokenized structure that tracks the performance of the underlying yield strategy to mint mXRP. These strategies may include market making and providing liquidity, and are managed by third-party asset management institutions known as "risk managers." Midas co-founder and CEO Dennis Dinkelmeyer revealed that Hyperithm serves as the manager of mXRP. In addition to base returns, mXRP can be deployed in various DeFi protocols to generate additional returns. mXRP tokens are issued on the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) sidechain of the XRP Ledger and run on infrastructure provided by Axelar. According to the Midas website, Midas-issued tokens, including mXRP, are not available to users in the United States, the United Kingdom, or sanctioned regions, where access is restricted.
XRP
XRP$2.8461-4.62%
FORM
FORM$1.2706-11.47%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001754-1.51%
Share
PANews2025/09/22 19:05
Share
Google and PayPal Team Up to Power Next-Gen Commerce for Billions

Google and PayPal Team Up to Power Next-Gen Commerce for Billions

TLDR: Google and PayPal signed a multiyear partnership to integrate payments across Google platforms and boost digital commerce experiences. PayPal’s checkout, payouts, and Hyperwallet will be embedded into Google products, including Ads, Play, and Cloud services. The partnership uses Google’s AI to create agent-based shopping tools and secure, frictionless payment solutions for users worldwide. PayPal [...] The post Google and PayPal Team Up to Power Next-Gen Commerce for Billions appeared first on Blockonomi.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04086-6.73%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.12226-6.04%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1285-15.84%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 16:15
Share

Trending News

More

China’s rare-earth shipments to the US slip while overall exports increase

Midas and Axelar launch XRP tokenized product mXRP, targeting a base yield of up to 8%

Google and PayPal Team Up to Power Next-Gen Commerce for Billions

Cardano koers richt zich op $0,95 met doelen tot $1,50 in zicht

FEDMINING has launched contracts for various major cryptocurrencies, providing a new, stable income channel for cryptocurrency enthusiasts.