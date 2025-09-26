TLDR The SEC and FINRA are investigating unusual stock trading patterns before crypto-treasury announcements. Regulators are focusing on abnormally high trading volumes and sharp stock price increases. The SEC is concerned about potential violations of Regulation Fair Disclosure. Companies are required to share material, non-public information broadly to all investors. The crypto-treasury trend has seen [...] The post SEC and FINRA Probe Unusual Stock Activity Before Crypto-Treasury Deals appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR The SEC and FINRA are investigating unusual stock trading patterns before crypto-treasury announcements. Regulators are focusing on abnormally high trading volumes and sharp stock price increases. The SEC is concerned about potential violations of Regulation Fair Disclosure. Companies are required to share material, non-public information broadly to all investors. The crypto-treasury trend has seen [...] The post SEC and FINRA Probe Unusual Stock Activity Before Crypto-Treasury Deals appeared first on CoinCentral.

SEC and FINRA Probe Unusual Stock Activity Before Crypto-Treasury Deals

By: Coincentral
2025/09/26 21:21
TLDR

  • The SEC and FINRA are investigating unusual stock trading patterns before crypto-treasury announcements.
  • Regulators are focusing on abnormally high trading volumes and sharp stock price increases.
  • The SEC is concerned about potential violations of Regulation Fair Disclosure.
  • Companies are required to share material, non-public information broadly to all investors.
  • The crypto-treasury trend has seen significant growth, with over $20 billion in venture capital funding this year.

U.S. regulators are investigating unusual stock trading patterns before publicly listed digital asset treasury companies (DATs) announce plans to acquire crypto assets. The Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (Finra) are examining some of these companies for possible violations. Sources close to the investigation shared these details with the Wall Street Journal.

Regulatory Focus on Trading Activity

The SEC and Finra are investigating abnormally high trading volumes and sharp stock price increases. According to the report, these trading spikes occurred just before public announcements regarding crypto purchases. The SEC is specifically concerned about potential violations of Regulation Fair Disclosure, which mandates that companies share material, non-public information broadly.

Regulation Fair Disclosure ensures that companies disclose significant information to all investors equally. The goal is to prevent certain investors from gaining an unfair advantage by trading on exclusive, insider knowledge. SEC officials have reminded companies about the importance of adhering to this rule in their trading practices.

Crypto-Treasury Trend and Regulatory Scrutiny

The surge in corporate interest in crypto-treasury strategies has triggered this scrutiny. Since 2020, companies like Strategy have led the way by purchasing significant amounts of Bitcoin as part of their corporate treasuries. With over $20 billion in venture capital funding this year alone, the crypto-treasury trend is gaining momentum across multiple industries.

More companies are adopting crypto-treasury strategies, which involves holding cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin on their balance sheets. As a result, regulators are intensifying their scrutiny of trading activities ahead of significant announcements.

Grayscale’s Near Trust Fund is now available for trading on the secondary market OTCQB

Grayscale’s Near Trust Fund is now available for trading on the secondary market OTCQB

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Globenewswire, Grayscale announced that Grayscale Near Trust has begun trading on the U.S. secondary market OTCQB operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. under the code GSNR.
PANews2025/09/26 21:08
Analysis: August core PCE data supports gradual easing, the Fed's rate cut pace will remain unchanged

Analysis: August core PCE data supports gradual easing, the Fed's rate cut pace will remain unchanged

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to Jinshi, CNBC commented that US core PCE inflation remained largely stable in August, which may allow the Federal Reserve to maintain its previously planned pace of interest rate cuts. The US Department of Commerce reported on Friday that the PCE price index rose 0.3% month-over-month in August, bringing the overall annualized inflation rate to 2.7%. The more closely watched core PCE price index, excluding food and energy, rose 0.2% month-over-month, bringing the annualized rate to 2.9%. Although the Fed's inflation target is 2%, these data are unlikely to change the course of policymakers, who stated last week that they expected two more 25 basis point rate cuts before the end of the year.
PANews2025/09/26 20:48
Mira: Token claiming is now open via the backup link

Mira: Token claiming is now open via the backup link

PANews reported on September 26th that Mira announced on the X platform that due to excessive traffic, the server crashed and token claims are now open through a backup link. Officials also released query and claim links, and reminded users to only trust information released by the official Mira Network and Mira Foundation accounts.
PANews2025/09/26 21:27
