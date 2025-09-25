The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has finally approved the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF.  This comes after the Commission recently approved Income Blast ETFs for multiple assets.  In our recent update, we reported that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) to trade on [...]]]>The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has finally approved the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF.  This comes after the Commission recently approved Income Blast ETFs for multiple assets.  In our recent update, we reported that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) to trade on [...]]]>

SEC Approval Lets Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF Add Altcoins Like XRP, XLM, and Solana

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/09/25 20:27
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.101+0.54%
Wink
LIKE$0.007786-3.31%
XRP
XRP$2.8367-2.74%
Stellar
XLM$0.3617-3.39%
Blast
BLAST$0.002095-5.96%
  • The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has finally approved the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF. 
  • This comes after the Commission recently approved Income Blast ETFs for multiple assets. 

In our recent update, we reported that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) to trade on the stock exchange. Today, another ETF approval has been announced, but this time, it is the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF.

The report said this Fund would operate under the new generic listing standard. Apart from Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), this approval implies that the Fund could hold the likes of XRP, Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), Chainlink (LINK), and Stellar Lumen (XLM).

ETF

SEC, in its official document stated that the structure of the ETF was updated to meet the new criteria. However, there was no addition of any new financial document or change to its fiscal year.

How it Started

It can be recalled that last year, the SEC gave the green light for Franklin Templeton and Hashdex to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum index ETFs in the US. While Hashdex’s Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF was reported to trade on the Nasdaq stock market, Franklin Templeton Crypto Index ETF got the approval to trade on the Cboe BZX Exchange.

In March this year, Hashdex requested an amendment in a bid to include other tokens in the ETF. As stated earlier, this filing was made under the new generic listing standards to expedite the approval process. Today, XRP represents 7.11% of the Fund’s portfolio. According to reports, over 3.5 million shares related to XRP have been listed in the Fund. Apart from XRP, SOL makes up 4.19% of the Fund while XLM makes up 0.34%.

It is also expected that more ETFs will be approved in the future as the SEC votes to update its listing standards. Based on the new rule, ETF products would avoid the case-by-case review process. This implies that decisions could be made within 75 days, unlike the previous rule, where decision-making was taking up to 270 days.

More ETF Applications Expected

Several stakeholders have also applauded this new rule with Bitwise CEO Teddy Fusaro disclosing how they anticipated this to be implemented. According to the founder of Canary Capital Group Steven McClurg, many companies could line up to file with the SEC in the coming months.

Meanwhile, DGIM Law’s Jonathan Groth believes that this wave of applications could be witnessed in the fourth quarter of the year (Q4 2025). In October, the SEC is expected to make decisions on multiple spot ETF applications, as noted in our earlier post. According to our recent update, XRP and Dogecoin ETFs have already been approved under the 1940 Act.

Amidst the backdrop of this, Tuttle Capital has also filed for Bonk Income Blast ETF, Litecoin Income Blast ETF, and Sui Income Blast ETF with the SEC, following the rising demand as highlighted in our recent discussion.

]]>
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Federal Reserve’s Rate Cuts May Affect Cryptocurrency Market

Federal Reserve’s Rate Cuts May Affect Cryptocurrency Market

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/federal-reserve-2025-rate-cut-plans/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015969-6.10%
MAY
MAY$0.03846-3.80%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:40
Share
Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

The Federal Reserve (Fed) announced its first interest rate cut of the year, leading to an immediate reaction in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a notable decline, dropping below the $115,000 threshold shortly after the announcement.  Expert Predicts Crypto Rally Fed Chair Jerome Powell addressed the current economic landscape, noting that while inflation has […]
Bitcoin
BTC$111,565.34-1.91%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000874-6.62%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 03:11
Share
Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

Hashdex Asset Management Ltd. and Nasdaq Global Indexes have announced the expansion of the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NCIQ), the multi-asset spot crypto exchange-traded product (ETP) in the United States. The ETF launched in February 2025 with spot Bitcoin and Ether, will now include exposure to XRP, Solana, and Stellar—bringing the total to five crypto assets. Collectively, these tokens represent over $3 trillion in combined market capitalization, says Hashdex. According to the asset manager the move provides U.S. investors with streamlined access to a diversified basket of digital assets through a single, tradable product. By tracking the Nasdaq Crypto US Index (NCIUS), the ETF offers rules-based exposure while removing the complexities of selecting individual cryptocurrencies. Global Leadership in Crypto Index Products Hashdex manages the multi-asset crypto ETP in Europe and the multi-asset crypto ETF in Latin America. With $1.56 billion in assets under management, Hashdex now offers four index products tied to the global Nasdaq Crypto Index. “Since 2018, Hashdex has been a market leader in crypto index products globally, and this signifies a major milestone in meeting the needs of U.S. advisors and investors,” said Marcelo Sampaio, Co-Founder and CEO of Hashdex. A Milestone for U.S. Crypto Index Investing According to Samir Kerbage, CIO at Hashdex, the expansion reflects growing demand from U.S. investors seeking structured, index-based crypto exposure. “With NCIQ, investors gain access to a dynamic, rules-based exposure that evolves with the market—eliminating the need to try to pick individual winners,” Kerbage said. He adds that regulatory clarity and the approval of generic listing standards have paved the way for NCIQ to expand and adapt as new assets meet index requirements. The NCIUS index is jointly developed by Nasdaq and Hashdex, includes strict eligibility criteria such as liquidity, market capitalization, and regulatory compliance. While ADA (Cardano) qualifies for the index, it is not currently included in NCIQ’s holdings. The Hashdex–Nasdaq Partnership The expansion also shows the ongoing collaboration between Hashdex and Nasdaq, which have co-developed several index and index-based crypto products since 2021. Nasdaq serves as the index administrator and listing venue for NCIQ, with Coinbase Custody and BitGo Trust providing crypto asset custody. U.S. Bank Global Fund Services acts as fund administrator, while Paralel Distributors LLC serves as marketing agent. As crypto continues to mature as an asset class, diversified index products like NCIQ are emerging as benchmarks for institutional and retail allocation
XRP
XRP$2.8391-2.82%
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/25 21:10
Share

Trending News

More

Federal Reserve’s Rate Cuts May Affect Cryptocurrency Market

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

ETF Expert Says Spot XRP ETF Launching This Week Will Test Investors, Here’s How

XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert