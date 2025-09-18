SEC approves generic listing standards for faster crypto ETF approvals

By: Coinstats
2025/09/18 06:19
The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved standards that could speed up spot crypto ETF approvals, as each application would not been to be assessed individually.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has approved a set of listing standards for commodity-based trust shares, opening the door for digital asset listings without requiring individual approvals.

The decision, detailed in SEC filings on stock exchanges like the Nasdaq, NYSE Arca, and Cboe BZX, on Wednesday, would streamlines the process under Rule 6c-11, significantly reducing approval timelines, which have taken several months in the past.

“By approving these generic listing standards, we are ensuring that our capital markets remain the best place in the world to engage in the cutting-edge innovation of digital assets,” SEC Chair Paul Atkins said in a separate statement.

It comes as spot ETF applications for the likes of Solana (SOL), XRP (XRP), Litecoin (LTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) await official approval.

The SEC was facing deadlines from October onwards to decide on those cases, in addition to a handful of others.

This is a developing story, and further information will be added as it becomes available.


Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only.
