SEC approves Grayscale Ethereum ETFs under new generic listing framework

Key Takeaways

The SEC approved amendments allowing Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust and Mini Trust to be listed under NYSE Arca’s new generic Rule 8.201-E.

The shift from non-generic to generic listing standards simplifies the process for Ethereum-based ETFs and signals broader market acceptance.

The SEC has approved NYSE Arca’s proposal to transition Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust and Ethereum Mini Trust from non-generic approvals to the exchange’s new generic listing framework.

The move follows the Commission’s adoption of Rule 8.201-E (Generic) earlier this month, which allows certain commodity-based trust shares to be listed without case-by-case approval if they meet set requirements.

Since the SEC approved this ETF under the new generic rule, Grayscale may be preparing to launch additional products through the same pathway, potentially targeting other funds it manages for faster ETF approval.

Other issuers are also expected to watch closely, as the framework could accelerate listings for pending products such as proposed XRP and Solana ETFs.