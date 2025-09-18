SEC Approves Grayscale GDLC for NYSE Arca Debut

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 21:49
1
1$0.006637+563.70%
B
B$0.50378-5.09%
Threshold
T$0.01745+3.93%
Solana
SOL$249.79+6.68%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,569.9+1.65%

Key Notes

  • Bitcoin makes up over 72% of GDLC’s holdings, followed by Ethereum at 17%, with XRP, Solana, and Cardano at smaller allocations.
  • Grayscale recently reduced BTC weightage in GDLC to increase exposure to other top digital assets.
  • The approval of GDLC could streamline the launch of additional multi-asset crypto ETFs.

Crypto asset manager Grayscale secured a major victory as the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved the crypto large-cap fund (GDLC). This fund will hold the top five digital assets by market cap, such as Bitcoin

BTC
$117 165



24h volatility:
0.6%


Market cap:
$2.33 T



Vol. 24h:
$58.16 B

, Ethereum

ETH
$4 581



24h volatility:
2.1%


Market cap:
$552.78 B



Vol. 24h:
$42.37 B

, XRP

XRP
$3.11



24h volatility:
3.3%


Market cap:
$185.83 B



Vol. 24h:
$7.49 B

, Solana

SOL
$246.0



24h volatility:
4.9%


Market cap:
$133.48 B



Vol. 24h:
$11.31 B

, and Cardano

ADA
$0.91



24h volatility:
5.0%


Market cap:
$33.34 B



Vol. 24h:
$2.53 B

, and shall debut soon on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Grayscale’s Crypto Large Cap Fund Makes Way to NYSE

Following the latest SEC approval, the Grayscale GDLC fund will start trading on NYSE Arca. The launch of this fund on Wall Street can lead to strong institutional interest. Speaking on the development, Grayscale CEO Peter Mintberg said:


“Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund $GDLC was just approved for trading along with the Generic Listing Standards. The Grayscale team is working expeditiously to bring the *FIRST* multi crypto asset ETP to market with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano.”

Bitcoin accounts for more than 72% of the fund’s portfolio, followed by Ethereum at over 17%. XRP, Solana, and Cardano carry allocations of 5.62%, 4.03%, and 1%, respectively. Grayscale recently trimmed its BTC weighting to boost exposure to the other assets.

Grayscale Crypto Large Cap Fund | Source: Grayscale

ETF specialist Nate Geraci credited Grayscale for paving the way for crypto ETFs through its legal challenge against the SEC. He added that the approval of the large-cap fund GDLC could open the gates for multi-asset crypto ETFs, from other asset managers.

Earlier this year, in July, the US securities regulator postponed its decision on Grayscale’s proposal to convert the Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) from an over-the-counter product into an exchange-listed ETP on NYSE Arca, citing the need for additional review.

With the Generic Listing Standards now in place, the process is expected to be more streamlined. It potentially paves the way for additional crypto ETPs.

Grayscale Pushes for Spot ETFs for LINK, AVAX, ADA

Digital asset manager Grayscale has been pushing to bring different crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Its recent application targets some of the emerging crypto assets like Chainlink

LINK
$24.19



24h volatility:
4.5%


Market cap:
$16.39 B



Vol. 24h:
$1.37 B

, Avalanche

AVAX
$32.80



24h volatility:
9.6%


Market cap:
$13.85 B



Vol. 24h:
$1.80 B

, and Cardano

ADA
$0.91



24h volatility:
5.0%


Market cap:
$33.34 B



Vol. 24h:
$2.53 B

.

Grayscale has filed a Form S-1 to convert its Chainlink Trust (LINK) into an exchange-traded fund, the Grayscale Chainlink Trust ETF, which is expected to trade on NYSE Arca under the ticker GLNK.

next

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

SEC Crypto News, Solana (SOL) News, Cryptocurrency News, News


Bhushan is a FinTech enthusiast and holds a good flair in understanding financial markets. His interest in economics and finance draw his attention towards the new emerging Blockchain Technology and Cryptocurrency markets. He is continuously in a learning process and keeps himself motivated by sharing his acquired knowledge. In free time he reads thriller fictions novels and sometimes explore his culinary skills.

Bhushan Akolkar on X


Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/sec-approves-grayscale-gdlc-nyse-listing/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$249.92+6.52%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,574+1.61%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.362+0.55%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
Share
Tokyo’s Metaplanet Launches Miami Subsidiary to Amplify Bitcoin Income

Tokyo’s Metaplanet Launches Miami Subsidiary to Amplify Bitcoin Income

Metaplanet Inc., the Japanese public company known for its bitcoin treasury, is launching a Miami subsidiary to run a dedicated derivatives and income strategy aimed at turning holdings into steady, U.S.-based cash flow. Japanese Bitcoin Treasury Player Metaplanet Opens Miami Outpost The new entity, Metaplanet Income Corp., sits under Metaplanet Holdings, Inc. and is based […]
Union
U$0.013578-0.89%
FLOW
FLOW$0.4175+5.00%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.0711+0.76%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:32
Share
Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

TLDR Ethereum focuses on quantum resistance to secure the blockchain’s future. Vitalik Buterin outlines Ethereum’s long-term development with security goals. Ethereum aims for improved transaction efficiency and layer-2 scalability. Ethereum maintains a strong market position with price stability above $4,000. Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, has shared insights into the blockchain’s long-term development. During [...] The post Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance appeared first on CoinCentral.
Solayer
LAYER$0.5624+8.44%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12639-0.07%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.003549-2.41%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/18 00:31
Share

Trending News

More

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

Tokyo’s Metaplanet Launches Miami Subsidiary to Amplify Bitcoin Income

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

Dogecoin Forms 5-Wave Diagonal with Support Above $0.24 and Rally Ahead

BNB hits $1,000 for first time as altcoins outpace bitcoin after Fed rate cut