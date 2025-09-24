TLDR SEC approves generic rule change for Grayscale’s Ethereum ETFs. Grayscale Ethereum ETFs no longer require individual SEC approval. New rule streamlines crypto ETF listings, boosting transparency. The change takes effect immediately, without a 30-day wait period. On September 19, 2025, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) allowed NYSE Arca to amend the listing [...] The post SEC Approves New Rule for Grayscale’s Ethereum ETFs, Streamlining Listing appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR SEC approves generic rule change for Grayscale’s Ethereum ETFs. Grayscale Ethereum ETFs no longer require individual SEC approval. New rule streamlines crypto ETF listings, boosting transparency. The change takes effect immediately, without a 30-day wait period. On September 19, 2025, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) allowed NYSE Arca to amend the listing [...] The post SEC Approves New Rule for Grayscale’s Ethereum ETFs, Streamlining Listing appeared first on Blockonomi.

SEC Approves New Rule for Grayscale’s Ethereum ETFs, Streamlining Listing

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/24 06:09
TLDR

  • SEC approves generic rule change for Grayscale’s Ethereum ETFs.
  • Grayscale Ethereum ETFs no longer require individual SEC approval.
  • New rule streamlines crypto ETF listings, boosting transparency.
  • The change takes effect immediately, without a 30-day wait period.

On September 19, 2025, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) allowed NYSE Arca to amend the listing rules for two major Ethereum-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF and the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF have now transitioned from a non-generic listing rule to a more streamlined generic rule, marking a significant shift in how these funds are regulated.

This amendment, effective immediately, will allow both funds to continue trading without requiring individual SEC approvals.

Rule Change Ensures Smoother Trading for Ethereum ETFs

Previously, both ETFs needed separate approval orders from the SEC to be listed. Under the new rule, the SEC will no longer need to review each listing on a case-by-case basis. This adjustment aligns the Grayscale Ethereum ETFs with other commodity-based trust shares that qualify for generic listing standards. The change is intended to make trading Ethereum-based products more transparent and efficient. NYSE Arca, which filed the request for the shift, emphasized that this rule change would eliminate unnecessary barriers, ensuring consistent market regulation.

The move follows a broader policy shift by the SEC to approve generic listing standards for commodity-based trust shares. These standards now allow qualifying products to be listed without needing separate approval orders, which was previously required for each case. As a result, Ethereum-based ETFs like Grayscale’s can now operate under clearer, more predictable regulatory rules. Notably, this change ensures that both Ethereum funds are no longer subject to the delays associated with individual approvals.

SEC Pushes Faster Approval for Crypto ETFs

The SEC’s approval of this rule change reflects the broader trend of easing regulations for crypto-related financial products. Recently, the SEC has hinted at faster approval timelines for a wider range of crypto ETFs, including those linked to assets like XRP, SHIB, and HBAR. This development signals a shift toward greater regulatory clarity in the crypto sector, especially for Ethereum-based funds. While these products now benefit from a more efficient approval process, other crypto assets are still awaiting extended review periods, as seen with the recent delay in the decision regarding Grayscale’s Cardano ETF.

Despite the positive outcome for Grayscale’s Ethereum ETFs, the SEC has emphasized that these funds must still adhere to strict oversight. The funds must comply with all safety protocols outlined in the generic listing rules, including measures to prevent fraud and market manipulation. The SEC retains the power to halt or amend the rule change if deemed necessary, ensuring that the funds continue to meet regulatory expectations.

Immediate Effect of the Rule Change

In an unusual move, the SEC did not impose the standard 30-day waiting period for the rule change to take effect. The immediate effectiveness of the amendment ensures that the Grayscale Ethereum ETFs can continue their operations without interruption.

This quick implementation reflects the SEC’s belief that the change is beneficial to the public and does not pose significant regulatory risks. While the SEC continues to review other crypto assets, this shift represents a key step in the evolving landscape of crypto-related financial products.

