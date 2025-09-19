SEC Approves Universal Listing Standard for Crypto Spot ETFs

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 05:52
Union
U$0.013883+0.36%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,237.08+0.84%
Capverse
CAP$0.15725+0.45%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017461+1.49%
Boost
BOOST$0.09357+4.73%

Key Points:SEC approves streamlined listing process for crypto spot ETFs.Over 100 crypto ETFs could list in next 12 months.Expected to boost market diversity and institutional involvement. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved a universal listing standard for crypto spot ETFs, potentially doubling crypto ETF listings over the next year, according to Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas. This regulatory shift highlights growing acceptance and regulation of crypto markets, paving the way for broader institutional investment and increasing competition among asset managers. SEC’s Swift Approval Process Could Trigger ETF Surge The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved a universal listing standard for crypto spot ETFs, with the shortest approval period being about 75 days, according to ChainCatcher. Market reactions suggest many expect over 100 new crypto ETFs within the next year. The approval signifies a substantial shift in the regulatory landscape for crypto ETFs, enabling broader market participation. Industry leaders reacted positively, with Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan noting potential high numbers of new ETPs, though stressing the need for investor interest in underlying assets. NYSE, NASDAQ, and CBOE have filed for generic listing standards, facilitating quicker ETF approvals and market growth. Bitcoin’s Strong Performance Amid Regulatory Changes Did you know? Following the last universal listing standard adoption for traditional ETFs, the number of listings doubled, demonstrating regulatory standardization’s potential impact on market expansion. Bitcoin (BTC) is performing strongly, trading at $117,588.31 with a market cap of $2.34 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap. Over the past 90 days, BTC showed a price increase of 13.50%, despite a slight dip over 60 days. Trading volumes surged 32.59% in 24 hours, totaling $64.53 billion. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 17:05 UTC on September 18, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team highlights that the streamlined approval process and increased ETF listings could prompt major capital inflows into the crypto market. Regulatory clarity and diversified ETF offerings might bolster institutional trust, benefiting assets like BTC, ETH, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/sec-crypto-etf-listing-standard/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Crypto to Invest in as Ethereum Aims for $5.5K in October, XRP ETF Coming

Best Crypto to Invest in as Ethereum Aims for $5.5K in October, XRP ETF Coming

The post Best Crypto to Invest in as Ethereum Aims for $5.5K in October, XRP ETF Coming appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aaron writes for NewsBTC as a Crypto Journalist, covering breaking news and developments across the crypto world. Aaron’s been writing and editing since 2016, and has seen firsthand how writing for online publications has evolved over that time with the influence of everything from a globalized workforce to LLMs. He’s also witnessed the rise of crypto from a fringe interest to a multi-trillion-dollar force that’s reshaping the world economy. His background in academia with multiple post-grad degrees and a zest for good writing, wherever it may be found, powers Aaron’s own approach to covering crypto. What sets good writing apart? Storytelling – finding connects the news to the people reading it and drawing out those connections. That’s what Aaron looks for in his own coverage. In his off-hours, Aaron works for a local charity and enjoys working out and training with the local boxing club. He even reads physical books, occasionally. Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/best-crypto-to-invest-in-ethereum-eyes-5500-october/
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014447-2.42%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010218+1.93%
XRP
XRP$3.0836--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 05:48
Share
Thumzup Media Boosts Dogecoin Treasury with $2 Million Acquisition

Thumzup Media Boosts Dogecoin Treasury with $2 Million Acquisition

Thumzup Media boosts Dogecoin treasury with $2M acquisition, expanding mining, infrastructure, and positioning for long-term memecoin market leadership. Thumzup Media Corporation has taken another bold step in its transition from a social media platform to a crypto-focused business. The company in Los Angeles has announced a new acquisition of DogeCoin, increasing its treasury by 7.5 […] The post Thumzup Media Boosts Dogecoin Treasury with $2 Million Acquisition appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002592+12.59%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01756+3.59%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/19 06:00
Share
Cwallet Lists Five New Tokens, Accelerating Web3, AI, and DeFi Access

Cwallet Lists Five New Tokens, Accelerating Web3, AI, and DeFi Access

Cwallet announces the exclusive listing of $ZKC, $AVNT, $MRLN, $HOLO, and $XTER to expand the ecosystem and boost Web3, AI, and DeFi accessibility.
Xterio
XTER$0.0995--%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002017-2.98%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1486+4.94%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 04:00
Share

Trending News

More

Best Crypto to Invest in as Ethereum Aims for $5.5K in October, XRP ETF Coming

Thumzup Media Boosts Dogecoin Treasury with $2 Million Acquisition

Cwallet Lists Five New Tokens, Accelerating Web3, AI, and DeFi Access

Top 7 Cryptocurrencies With Real Utility and Long-Term Growth in 2025

CME pushes Solana, XRP into derivatives spotlight with new options