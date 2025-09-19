SEC Approves Universal Listing Standard for Crypto Spot ETFs

Key Points:SEC approves streamlined listing process for crypto spot ETFs.Over 100 crypto ETFs could list in next 12 months.Expected to boost market diversity and institutional involvement. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved a universal listing standard for crypto spot ETFs, potentially doubling crypto ETF listings over the next year, according to Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas. This regulatory shift highlights growing acceptance and regulation of crypto markets, paving the way for broader institutional investment and increasing competition among asset managers. SEC’s Swift Approval Process Could Trigger ETF Surge The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved a universal listing standard for crypto spot ETFs, with the shortest approval period being about 75 days, according to ChainCatcher. Market reactions suggest many expect over 100 new crypto ETFs within the next year. The approval signifies a substantial shift in the regulatory landscape for crypto ETFs, enabling broader market participation. Industry leaders reacted positively, with Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan noting potential high numbers of new ETPs, though stressing the need for investor interest in underlying assets. NYSE, NASDAQ, and CBOE have filed for generic listing standards, facilitating quicker ETF approvals and market growth. Bitcoin’s Strong Performance Amid Regulatory Changes Did you know? Following the last universal listing standard adoption for traditional ETFs, the number of listings doubled, demonstrating regulatory standardization’s potential impact on market expansion. Bitcoin (BTC) is performing strongly, trading at $117,588.31 with a market cap of $2.34 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap. Over the past 90 days, BTC showed a price increase of 13.50%, despite a slight dip over 60 days. Trading volumes surged 32.59% in 24 hours, totaling $64.53 billion. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 17:05 UTC on September 18, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team highlights that the streamlined approval process and increased ETF listings could prompt major capital inflows into the crypto market. Regulatory clarity and diversified ETF offerings might bolster institutional trust, benefiting assets like BTC, ETH, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.