SEC Boss Calls for Protecting Crypto Markets Against ‘Regulatory Mischief’

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 18:11
  A new day for crypto 
  Future-proofing crypto industry  

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Paul Atkins has stated that the agency must craft a framework that would protect cryptocurrency markets against regulatory mischief in the future. 

“I look forward to working with my counterparts across the Administration and Congress to get the job done,” Atkins stressed. 

As reported by U.Today, Atkins stated that the agency was mobilizing all of its divisions in order to be able to achieve cryptocurrency dominance while also stressing that he was looking forward to more progress in Congress when it comes to cryptocurrency-focused legislative efforts. 

He also made it clear that the SEC was focused on moving away from the hostility that was fomented under the leadership of former SEC Chair Gary Gensler. 

A new day for crypto 

During a recent appearance at the 2025 Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, which is taking place in Jackson Hole, Atkins stressed that it is “a new day” for the cryptocurrency industry. 

“You know, the lawfare that was being waged over the last few years is, you know, even more than I imagined, he stressed. 

Atkins has recalled that the SEC went from a “head-in-the-sand” approach, hoping that crypto would just go away, to active regulation by enforcement under Gensler. 

Now, however, the SEC is embracing innovation. “We want to embrace innovation and, historically, the SEC, frankly, has not shunned innovation,” Atkins added. 

Future-proofing crypto industry  

Atkins has added that there are a lot of questions that have to be answered, stressing the importance of the recently passed GENIUS Act, which brings much-needed clarity to the stablecoin sector. 

At the same time, he has stressed the need for future-proofing the industry from regulatory overreach, stressing that things will be different five or ten years from now. 

“So, all I’m pleading for is, you know, flexibility so that we can keep the regulatory scheme adaptable to changes in the marketplace and technology as we go forward,” he added. 

The Maintenance Algorithm: A Life Principle We Often Overlook

The Maintenance Algorithm: A Life Principle We Often Overlook

The maintenance algorithm applies to relationships as well as to machines. A well-maintained relationship feels lighter, more joyful, more resilient to the bumps along the way.
Hackernoon2025/08/20 15:00
How to Capture OAuth Callbacks in CLI and Desktop Apps with Localhost Servers

How to Capture OAuth Callbacks in CLI and Desktop Apps with Localhost Servers

This tutorial walks through building a production-ready OAuth callback server that works across Node.js, Deno, and Bun. We'll cover everything from the basic HTTP server setup to handling edge cases that trip up most implementations.
Hackernoon2025/08/20 15:10
Cardone Capital to acquire 3000 BTC in pivot to Bitcoin-backed real estate strategy

Cardone Capital to acquire 3000 BTC in pivot to Bitcoin-backed real estate strategy

Cardone Capital has become the first real estate investment firm to adopt a full-scale Bitcoin treasury strategy after it added roughly 1000 Bitcoin to its balance sheet. According to CEO Grant Cardone, the move marks the integration of "the two…
Crypto.news2025/06/23 15:33
