SEC, CFTC Open Door to U.S. Spot Crypto Trading

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 09:47
Movement
MOVE$0.1182-1.17%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017949+6.39%
FREEdom Coin
FREEDOM$0.00000004136+0.43%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03663+0.77%
Particl
PART$0.1852-1.48%

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) have opened the door for spot crypto trading on U.S. regulated exchanges. In a joint staff statement, the agencies confirmed that registered platforms can facilitate trading of certain spot crypto asset products under existing law.

SEC-CFTC Joint Statement Brings Clarity and Assurance for U.S. Crypto Exchanges

The move is an important regulatory step for the crypto market in the U.S. The joint statement clarifies that certain spot crypto products, including leveraged or margined retail transactions, are not prohibited from being listed on SEC or CFTC registered platforms. The agencies framed the development as part of broader efforts to make America a hub for blockchain innovation.

The President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets had urged the regulators to align policies on digital finance. Their July 2025 report recommended steps to strengthen U.S. leadership in blockchain technology and push back against overseas competition. As such, the SEC launched project crypto while the CFTC launched crypto sprint.

The joint statement reflects that guidance, emphasizing regulatory clarity while still maintaining investor protections. For exchanges, the statement provides direct assurance.

National securities exchanges, designated contract markets, and foreign boards of trade can now explore listing these products without fear of breaching current law. The SEC-CFTC staff also invited exchanges and market participants to contact staff with questions, highlighting a willingness to review filings promptly.

Also covered in the guidance are operational concerns. Clearinghouses have the freedom to collaborate with custodians in managing accounts of customers. Also, it encourages the spread of trade data recorded by registered exchange to enhance transparency. The agencies also emphasized that monitoring of underlying markets is necessary. They added that provisions should be made to have a common location for reference pricing to facilitate equitable monitoring.

U.S. Regulators Chart Path for Spot Crypto Market Growth

Transparency and competition were recurring themes in the SEC-CFTC announcement. However, the tone is notably different from past cautionary statements. It opens a pathway for crypto exchanges to expand offerings in line with established regulatory frameworks.

For the U.S. crypto market, the timing is critical. Global exchanges are racing to attract liquidity and innovation. With this joint statement, the top U.S. regulators are signaling that the domestic market should not lag behind.

Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terrett quoted the comments of the leading regulators. SEC Chair Paul Atkins emphasized that market participants would be free to decide where to trade spot crypto assets.

 

Paul

Paul Adedoyin is a crypto journalist with 4+ years experience who provides timely news, in-depth research, and insightful content to inform and empower his audience. His works have been featured on sites such as CryptoMode, CryptoNewsFlash among others.
He holds a degree in Geophysics from OAU, Nigeria. When he’s not writing, he loves watching soccer and reading educative journals.
He can be reached via [email protected]

Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.

Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.

Source: https://coingape.com/sec-cftc-open-door-to-u-s-spot-crypto-trading/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Texas state government to allocate $10 million to buy Bitcoin

Texas state government to allocate $10 million to buy Bitcoin

PANews reported on June 24 that according to CoinDesk, Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently signed Senate Bill 21, making the state the first state in the United States to establish
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1222+62.28%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 08:38
Share
Wall Street To Trade Spot Crypto? SEC and CFTC Decision Put XRP, SOL ETFs in Play

Wall Street To Trade Spot Crypto? SEC and CFTC Decision Put XRP, SOL ETFs in Play

The post Wall Street To Trade Spot Crypto? SEC and CFTC Decision Put XRP, SOL ETFs in Play appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The two most powerful U.S. market regulators have teamed up to deliver big news for crypto. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) issued a joint statement confirming that registered exchanges like the NYSE, Nasdaq, CBOE and CME can now support trading of certain spot crypto assets. In simple …
Solana
SOL$210.28+3.60%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04114-3.54%
XRP
XRP$2.8361+1.12%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/03 11:29
Share
Hyperliquid caught between $36 support and $50 resistance: Where next?

Hyperliquid caught between $36 support and $50 resistance: Where next?

The big players were shorting Hyperliquid but the altcoin's platform metrics were still strong.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006243+2.68%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/03 11:00
Share

Trending News

More

Texas state government to allocate $10 million to buy Bitcoin

Wall Street To Trade Spot Crypto? SEC and CFTC Decision Put XRP, SOL ETFs in Play

Hyperliquid caught between $36 support and $50 resistance: Where next?

Blockchain lender Figure seeks valuation over $4.1 billion in US IPO

Bitcoin Alternative: Ray Dalio Unveils BTC as a Crucial Hedge Against Dollar Instability