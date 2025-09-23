The post SEC Chair Atkins Unveils Innovation Exemption for Crypto Firms appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
SEC Chair Paul Atkins plans to roll out an “innovation exemption” by year‑end, allowing qualified crypto firms to launch new products under streamlined safeguards. He said the agency is drafting fresh digital‑asset rules, has shelved several Gensler‑era enforcement cases, and formed a task force to craft a modern framework, shifting from regulation‑by‑enforcement to clear guardrails that speed compliant launches and bolster U.S. leadership.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.