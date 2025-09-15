SEC Chair Eases Enforcement, Shifts Toward Pro-Crypto Rules

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 22:58
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.477-3.48%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08545-11.23%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017639+1.05%
Propy
PRO$0.7077-4.78%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01697-8.36%
  • Paul Atkins pledges advance notice for technical violations instead of immediate action
  • New SEC approach contrasts sharply with Gary Gensler’s enforcement-first strategy
  • Atkins aims to make the US as the crypto capital while developing tokenized securities rules

Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Paul Atkins has announced a fundamental shift away from the aggressive enforcement practices that characterized the Biden administration. Speaking to the Financial Times, Atkins shared his intention to provide businesses with a warning on technical violations before pursuing enforcement actions.

The Trump-appointed regulator emphasized that while the SEC will continue targeting serious financial crimes, the agency will adopt a more collaborative approach for lesser infractions. Atkins stated that companies deserve notice rather than sudden enforcement actions for technical violations, marking a clear departure from previous regulatory tactics.

Criticism of Previous SEC Leadership

Atkins directed sharp criticism toward his predecessor, Gary Gensler’s enforcement methodology, arguing that the previous administration operated without adequate precedent or predictability. He further added that Gensler’s approach resembled “shooting first and asking questions later,” creating market uncertainty about due process and the rule of law.

The SEC leader specifically condemned the billions in fines imposed on financial institutions for record-keeping violations under Gensler’s tenure. Atkins characterized this practice as formulaic revenue-based invoicing rather than an appropriate regulatory response, arguing that such industry-wide issues should have been addressed through systematic rule clarification.

Atkins advocates for a more educational approach, comparing proper regulatory response to a teacher warning students about behavioral expectations before imposing penalties. He plans to systematize record-keeping requirements across different financial entities to provide clearer guidance.

SEC’s Crypto Stance Shifts Under Atkins

Under the leadership of Atkins, the SEC’s stance has now aligned with Trump’s promise to make America the “crypto capital of the world.” While Gensler maintained that most tokens qualified as securities and pursued numerous enforcement actions, Atkins took the opposite direction, arguing that most tokens are not securities.

Atkins plans to develop rules enabling investors to trade tokenized versions of traditional securities that could operate continuously using blockchain technology. These synthetic securities would maintain identical legal rights while allowing 24/7 trading capabilities, potentially revolutionizing market accessibility.

The Chair referenced the FTX collapse as evidence supporting regulated US operations over offshore alternatives, noting that customers of the exchange’s regulated US derivatives arm recovered their funds while offshore investors faced losses.

Related: Dogecoin Jumps 14% in 24 Hours and 38% This Week Amid First U.S. Dogecoin ETF News and 1B Acquisition Plan

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/sec-chair-atkins-adopts-softer-enforcement-signals-pro-crypto-regulatory-shift/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PayPal Confirms Support for 100+ Cryptocurrencies and Stablecoins

PayPal Confirms Support for 100+ Cryptocurrencies and Stablecoins

The update builds on the company’s earlier launch of PayPal links, a feature that lets users generate personalized, one-time payment […] The post PayPal Confirms Support for 100+ Cryptocurrencies and Stablecoins appeared first on Coindoo.
Share
Coindoo2025/09/15 23:55
Share
Crypto Inflows Surge on Weak US Economic Data

Crypto Inflows Surge on Weak US Economic Data

The post Crypto Inflows Surge on Weak US Economic Data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto inflows benefited from a weaker-than-expected US macroeconomic data last week, pushing investments to $3.3 billion. It came as US economic data elevated Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto’s role as an alternative asset class. Sponsored Sponsored US Economic Data Drives Crypto Inflows to $3.3 Billion Last Week The latest CoinShares report shows crypto inflows rose to $3.3 billion last week, a significant recovery after the $352 million outflows for the week ending September 6. The correction followed price gains across individual crypto tokens, pushing total assets under management (AuM) to $239 billion. Notably, this was the highest level since the early August all-time high of $244 billion. CoinShares’ head of research, James Butterfill, ascribes the trend reversal to weaker-than-expected US economic data last week. Among them was the CPI (Consumer Price Index), which, at 2.9% YoY, aligned with market expectations. “Digital asset investment products returned to inflows last week, totaling $3.3 billion, following weaker-than-expected US macroeconomic data,” read an excerpt in the latest report. For regions such as Germany, Friday saw the second-largest daily crypto inflows on record. Meanwhile, Bitcoin stole the show, attracting $2.4 billion in inflows. This was the largest weekly crypto inflows since July. Sponsored Sponsored Nevertheless, short-bitcoin products recorded modest outflows, bringing their AuM down to just $86 million. Ethereum Breaks 8 Days of Consecutive Outflows However, the key highlight in last week’s inflows was Ethereum, which broke a successive streak of negative outflows. It bucked the trend against the 8-day pattern to record four straight days of inflows last week. This brought their inflows to $646 million. Crypto Inflows Last Week. Source: CoinShares Report In hindsight, Ethereum had been the main cause of the weekly net outflows ending on September 6. Therefore, the change seen in crypto inflows and outflows over the past several weeks suggests capital…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00194502-2.16%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,014.7-0.41%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.208-0.82%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 00:04
Share
Polkadot Locks DOT Supply at 2.1B — Ending Inflationary Model for Good

Polkadot Locks DOT Supply at 2.1B — Ending Inflationary Model for Good

Polkadot has introduced a hard cap of 2.1B DOT tokens, which will reduce issuance every two years, ending indefinite annual issuance under its previous inflationary system, thereby reshaping tokenomics while aligning with long-term scarcity.
Capverse
CAP$0.15315-0.04%
Polkadot
DOT$4.126-5.21%
SCARCITY
SCARCITY$0.0753-7.72%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/15 23:33
Share

Trending News

More

PayPal Confirms Support for 100+ Cryptocurrencies and Stablecoins

Crypto Inflows Surge on Weak US Economic Data

Polkadot Locks DOT Supply at 2.1B — Ending Inflationary Model for Good

Britse beurs brengt private fondsen naar de blockchain

XRP Investors Defy the Market Trend: ProfitableMining Helps XRP Holders Earn $6,875 Daily