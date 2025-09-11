SEC Chair Paul Atkins Calls for Innovation-Friendly Crypto Regulations: Report

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/11 20:00
  • SEC Chair Paul Atkins announces new crypto regulations to integrate blockchain markets into existing frameworks.
  • Project Crypto aims to create a unified approach for crypto trading, lending, and staking under a single regulatory system.
  • Atkins stresses innovation while balancing investor protection with minimal, non-duplicative regulation.

US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Paul Atkins recently stated that “most crypto tokens are not securities.” He announced crypto regulation reform in a keynote talk at the OECD Roundtable in Paris. 

The new endeavor of the SEC is to establish an integrated approach to operations, such as the trading and lending of crypto and even staking. The aim is to incorporate blockchain-done financial markets within the current market regulations.

Atkins announced that the U.S. market regulator would stop depending on the enforcement-oriented wave of the earlier administration. He stressed that reactive actions of enforcing policies were over. “It is a new day at the SEC,” Atkins said. He committed to the fact that the US Securities and Exchange Commission would offer transparent and predictable regulations that would enable innovators to flourish in the United States.

Building Crypto Super-Apps with Flexible Regulation

Project Crypto represents the new approach of the U.S. market regulator to prepare the securities regulation of blockchain technology. Such an initiative involves enabling crypto networks to run as super-apps. 

Also Read: SEC Delays Bitwise, Grayscale Crypto ETF Decisions Until November

Such platforms would be in a position to enable trade, lending, and staking of digital assets over a single regulatory framework. Atkins also noted platforms must be flexible enough to provide different custody solutions to serve investors.

Atkins came out clear that regulators ought to prioritize the least level of regulation that could safeguard investors. The strategy of the platform would prevent the stop of innovation without providing proper protection of the market and investors. He stated:

SEC Chair Atkins Applauds EU’s MiCA Framework for Crypto Regulation

Atkins heaped praise on the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) overlays in the European Union. He called it a “comprehensive digital assets regime.” Atkins emphasized that the US policymakers could evaluate the positive example set by the EU in its initial actions in regulating the digital assets. He proposed that there should be international cooperation to be more resourceful in developing creative markets and financial prosperity.

Atkins made these remarks on the background of shifting regulatory changes in Europe. The European Banking Authority (EBA) recently came up with guidelines that demand EU banks to capitalize more against uncollateralized cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. 

These assets will fall into “Group 2b,” carrying a high 1,250% risk weight. This move would ensure that banks would have a huge capital buffer of such digital assets.

The framework proposed by Atkins would be one of the notable milestones in crypto regulation in the US. Shifting the priorities to transparent principles and promoting innovation, the U.S. Market Regulator
hopes to make cryptocurrency regulation a balanced concept. The new structure is poised to simplify the regulations that would offer a more predictable atmosphere within crypto markets to flourish as investor protection remains central.

Also Read: SEC’s New Crypto Vision: Paul Atkins Vows to Position U.S. as Global Crypto Hub

