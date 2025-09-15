SEC Chairman backs off aggressive enforcement agenda, pledges to issue violation notices before taking action against companies

PANews reported on September 15 that Paul Atkins, chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), told the Financial Times about his approach to reshaping the commission, promising to issue technical violation notices to companies before "breaking in." He abandoned the radical law enforcement agenda pursued by former President Joe Biden.

