SEC Chairman Shocks Industry with Bold Crypto Support, Dismissing Gensler’s Legacy

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins endorses crypto, leaving Gensler’s legacy behind.

Atkins promises clarity for crypto, shifting from enforcement-driven regulation.

Ripple’s legal battle dismissed, signaling a new crypto regulatory era.

In a stunning turn of events, Paul Atkins, the Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), delivered a resounding endorsement of the cryptocurrency industry at the inaugural OECD Roundtable on Global Financial Markets. Atkins made it clear that the moment for cryptocurrencies has arrived, signaling a new era of regulatory clarity and support. His bold statements have already begun to resonate within the crypto community, marking a shift away from the contentious regulatory tactics used under his predecessor, Gary Gensler.

Also Read: XRP on the Brink of a Significant Structural Breakout – Here’s the Key Level to Watch

Atkins Draws on Personal History to Back Crypto’s Rise

Reflecting on his early career in the 1980s near the Place de la Concorde in Paris, Atkins acknowledged how unimaginable such advancements were back then. In a powerful reference to Victor Hugo’s famous quote about ideas whose time has come, he affirmed that cryptocurrency had reached that point. “Crypto’s time has come,” Atkins said, underscoring the profound impact digital assets now have on global financial markets.

His remarks are a component of the SEC Project Crypto, announced in July, that seeks to update securities regulation and bring long-awaited regulatory confidence to the crypto sector. Atkins did not long hold back in dissociating himself from the “regulation by coercion” theory espoused by Gensler. This is because the previous SEC chairman had gained a reputation for being extremely tough on cryptocurrencies to the extent that many players regarded the behavior as aggressive. Atkins has now clarified to the world that the SEC, with him in command, is not going to stop innovation, but rather contribute to the same.

Atkins did not shy away from attacking the policies of Gensler, terming them as ineffective and detrimental to the industry. His comments resonated with many, including those of the House Majority Whip, Tom Emmer, who recently referred to Gensler as the worst SEC chair in history. In declining Gensler, Atkins portends a fundamental change in the SEC approach to cryptocurrencies- one that is clear, expansive, and accommodating to technological innovation.

New Era for Crypto Regulation Under Atkins

Under Paul Atkins’ leadership, the SEC seems set to create a more favorable environment for cryptocurrencies. His attention to modernizing the rules and providing clear direction to market participants will probably breathe fresh air into the industry that has been experiencing regulatory uncertainty.

This change would enable the jurisprudential clarity required to drive innovation and allow digital assets to flourish.

Atkins’s crypto advocacy might also prove sustainable as the SEC continues to develop its attitudes toward digital assets. As Ripple is denied its appeal and the legal environment evolves, the sector may soon be in a far more welcoming regulatory environment. For the first time in years, it seems that the SEC may finally be prepared to embrace the future of finance, offering a pathway for crypto to flourish under clear, fair regulations.

Also Read: Pundit to XRP Holders: ‘Something Massive Is Brewing Beneath The Surface’

The post SEC Chairman Shocks Industry with Bold Crypto Support, Dismissing Gensler’s Legacy appeared first on 36Crypto.